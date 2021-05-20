Affimed Announces Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Heidelberg, Germany, May 20, 2021 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced today that its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held on June 15, 2021 at 17:30 PM CET (11:30 AM EDT). Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and out of concern for the health and safety of shareholders and other attendees, the Annual Meeting will be held virtually and can be followed by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AFMD2021 , in accordance with the instructions provided in the notice of the meeting. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

The notice and agenda of the Annual Meeting are available on Affimed’s website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/ under “Annual Meeting”, as well as the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .