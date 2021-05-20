Walden Security Awards Annual Employee Family Scholarship to Over 20 Recipients

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walden Security recently awarded 21 students with the company’s annual Employee Family Scholarship Program designed to support eligible children and dependents of company employees.



The Walden Security Employee Family Scholarship was established in 2009 by Walden Security Chairman & CEO Amy Walden and President Michael S. Walden to help ease the financial responsibility of their employees’ children’s higher education. Recipients of the Employee Family Scholarship are currently enrolled in an accredited university, college or trade school, and meet academic and extracurricular excellence requirements. All applicants meeting the scholarship’s criteria received the award.

“On behalf of everyone at Walden Security, I congratulate all of this year’s scholarship recipients,” Michael S. Walden said. “We are honored to give back to our dedicated Walden Security employees by supporting the educational experience of our future generation.”

2021 Employee Family Scholarship recipients:

Anna Grace Benson of Ringgold, Ga. is a rising senior at Freed Hardeman University majoring in Healthcare Management. She was nominated by Joseph Clint Benson, an Account Manager for the Chattanooga Branch.

Brinlee Benson of Ringgold, Ga. is a rising sophomore at Freed Hardeman University majoring in Elementary Education. She was nominated by Joseph Clint Benson, an Account Manager for the Chattanooga Branch.

Carlos Boswell of Charleston, S.C. is a rising senior at the University of South Carolina majoring in Criminal Justice. He was nominated by Anthony Boswell, security officer for the Charleston Branch.

Abbie Bradford of Winchester, Tenn. is a rising sophomore at Motlow State Community College majoring in Animal Science. She was nominated by Jason Bradford, a Site Supervisor for the Chattanooga Branch.

Ramona Brandon of Christiana, Tenn. is a rising freshman, majoring in Early Childhood Education. She was nominated by Gregory Brandon, a security officer for Jack Daniels.

Stephanie Brown of Birmingham, Ala. is a rising freshman at Clark Atlanta University majoring in Biology. She was nominated by Sonya Brown, a security officer for the Birmingham Branch.

Zoe Buckendahl of Western Springs, Ill. is a rising sophomore at the University of Cincinnati majoring in Communication Design. She was nominated by Kraig Buckendahl, a District Supervisor for the Federal Services Division.

Alex Burns of Clinton, Tenn. is a rising freshman at East Tennessee State University majoring in Computing. He was nominated by Ricky Burns, a security officer for the Knoxville Branch.

Latia Clark of Lexington, N.C. is a rising freshman at Millennium Trade Academy majoring in Manicuring. She was nominated by Stacy Huffman, a security officer for the Charlotte Branch.

Skylar Essex of Montgomery, Ala. is a rising sophomore at the University of Alabama majoring in Psychology/Criminal Justice. She was nominated by Terry Essex, a District Supervisor for the Birmingham Branch.

Amanda Eversman of Bay Minette, Ala. is a rising sophomore at Auburn University majoring in Pharmacy. She was nominated by Edward Eversman, a District Supervisor for the Federal Services Division.

Tyra Ezekiel of Semmes, Ala. is a rising senior at Baylor University majoring in Public Health/Social Work. She was nominated by Terrance Ezekiel, a security officer at the Charleston Branch.

Brieana Hemphill of Ooltewah, Tenn. is a rising junior at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville majoring in Forensic Anthropology. She was nominated by Belinda Hemphill, Senior Benefits Administrator for the Corporate Office.

Channeh Jallow of Villa Rica, Ga. is a rising senior at Georgia State University majoring in Pre-Law. She was nominated by Salifu Jallow, a Utility Officer for the Atlanta Branch.

John Messer of Cleveland, Tenn. is a rising freshman at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga majoring in Pre-Professional Dentistry. He was nominated by James Messer, a Field Supervisor for the Chattanooga Branch.

Westen Parker of Rockford, Tenn. is a rising freshman at East Tennessee State University with an undeclared major. He was nominated by Jeff Smith, Regional Vice President for the Knoxville Branch.

Ricky Payne, Jr. of Stone Mountain, Ga. is a rising junior at Tuskeegee University majoring in Aerospace Engineering. He was nominated by Ricky Payne, a security officer for the Atlanta Branch.

Merrick Rees of Tega Cay, S.C. is a rising freshman at Brigham Young University majoring in Psychology. She was nominated by Logan Rees, General Manager for the Charlotte Branch.

Rowan Rees of Tega Cay, S.C. is a rising freshman at Brigham Young University majoring in Biology. She was nominated by Logan Rees, General Manager for the Charlotte Branch.

Briana Rodriguez of El Paso, Texas is a rising senior at Bethany College majoring in Psychology. She was nominated by Sylvia Rodriguez, a District Supervisor for the Federal Services Division.

Rofyontsa Shanti of Louisville, Ky. is a rising senior at the University of Louisville majoring in Neuroscience. She was nominated by Rania Shanti, a security officer for the Louisville Branch.

Walden Security is one of the nation’s only security firms with an ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification, and is the nation’s largest WBENC-certified Women’s Business Enterprise specializing in uniformed and integrated security services. For four consecutive years, Walden Security was ranked among the Training Top 100 award for its extensive training programs, and received various awards from Training magazine for its classroom-delivered employee training and orientation program as well as its advancement training program for managers. Dedicated to business integrity, Walden Security is also a two-time winner of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics and recipient of the BBB International Torch Award for Ethics. For more information, visit waldensecurity.com, or follow Walden Security at facebook.com/WaldenCorporate, twitter.com/waldensecurity or linkedin.com/company/walden-security.

