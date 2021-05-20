HMG Strategy Announces Launch of Two New Weekly Series Offering Unique Insights for Global Technology Executives: The HMG Strategy Cyber Update and The HMG Strategic Think Tank

WESTPORT, Conn., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to announce the official launch of a new weekly video series, the HMG Strategy Cyber Update. The new series will explore timely topics regarding the evolving threat landscape that CISOs, CIOs, security leaders and other executives are up against.



As the risks continue to grow in complexity and volume -- and as adversaries become increasingly sophisticated – security leaders must take the steps needed to protect their enterprise from looming cyber-attacks and other threats on the horizon. Episodes in the new weekly series will include interviews and recommendations from the world’s most prominent CISOs, CIOs and other industry experts on how to navigate and respond more effectively to the evolving threat landscape.

“We’re in a brave, new world today and as the threat landscape continues to grow in volume and complexity, business technology leaders need to think differently to address the unfolding risks and vulnerabilities,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “The HMG Strategy Cyber Update series provides security and technology leaders a fresh lens for learning new and innovative ways to respond to these threats while communicating the opportunities and risks more clearly with the CEO, line-of-business leaders and the Board.”

In Episode 1 of the HMG Strategy Cyber Update, the recent devastating ransomware attack against Colonial Pipeline forced the company to shut down about 5,500 miles of pipeline, resulting in gas shortages and delivery in the Southeast U.S. for several days. Since the attack occurred, this has raised heightened concerns about the nation’s cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Israel Martinez, CEO and Global CTO of Axon Global and Clif Triplett, Executive Director at Kearney joined Hunter Miller in an exclusive interview about the long-term ramifications of the Colonial Pipeline attack for government agencies and companies across industries. The video interviews also explore the benefits of President Biden’s Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity as well as additional steps that need to be taken to strengthen our national security.

Click here to watch Episode 1 of the HMG Strategy Cyber Update.

HMG Strategy will also be launching another new weekly series -- the HMG Strategic Think Tank. This video series, coming soon, will feature in-depth interviews with top CIOs, CISOs and other technology executives on the most critical geo-economic trends impacting their companies and industries along with recommendations for leading effectively across the C-suite and the board.

To learn more about the HMG Strategic Think Tank as well as the HMG Strategy Cyber Update, contact us at info@hmgstrategy.com.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-driven research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

