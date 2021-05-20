Beverly Hills Law Firm Launching New Scholarship Program

Beverly Hills, CA, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gould & Jefferson of Beverly Hills is pleased to announce its new college scholarship program. The scholarship is specifically for law school students who intend to use their degree to help injury victims.

The team at Gould & Jefferson aims to help the next generation of lawyers by easing the financial strain of law school, allowing students to focus on their education instead of paying for school.

Scholarship Information

Award amount: $2,500

Submission date: September 31st by 12:00 Midnight each year.

How to submit: Via email to scholarship@gojefflaw.com

Applicant Requirements

Current student at an ABA-accredited law school

Can demonstrate financial need

Must prove academic excellence

Learn more about the Gould & Jefferson of Beverly Hills scholarship by visiting https://gojefflaw.com/scholarship/

Gould & Jefferson of Beverly Hills founder, Ryan Naim, said the company’s new scholarship program addressed the burden of law school by offering help to balance cost concerns with a rigorous course load. ”We hope that this scholarship helps law students continue their education and find a passion for helping injury victims,” he said.

###



About Gould & Jefferson of Beverly Hills

Gould & Jefferson of Beverly Hills is dedicated to handling personal injury, criminal defense, car accident, and DUI cases throughout Beverly Hills, California, and the surrounding areas. The company is known for its passionate and aggressive approach to helping injured clients get the compensation they deserve.