Associa Community Management Corporation and Select Community Services Sponsors the 33rd Annual Potomac River Watershed Cleanup Day

Chantilly, VA, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) and Select Community Services (SCS) recently sponsored the 33rd annual Potomac River Watershed Cleanup Day.

The Potomac River Watershed Cleanup Day was organized by the Washington Metropolitan Chapter of Community Associations Institute (CAI) and the Alice Ferguson Foundation, a non-profit organization created to connect people to the natural world, sustainable agriculture practices, and the cultural heritage of their local watershed through education, stewardship, and advocacy. The volunteer event unites members of the community to protect the local environment and promote community action.

More than 100 trash cleanup events occurred throughout the Potomac River Watershed Cleanup Day, including events in Maryland, the District of Columbia, and Virginia. Volunteers at the events collected citizen science data, including total pounds of trash removed and most commonly found trash items. Collected items at this year’s cleanup included food wrappers, plastic bottles, and plastic bags. Tires, car parts, and dumped appliances also featured prominently among the larger objects retrieved by volunteers. Data collected at the Watershed Cleanup serves to implement waste-reduction legislation, including the plastic bag fees and the Anacostia River Styrofoam ban.

In addition to sponsoring the event, Associa had two client communities participate as cleanup locations. Volunteers at Potomac Shores, a large, riverfront, CMC-managed association with over 850 acres of open space in Dumfries, Virginia, picked up 30 bags of trash. In Woodbridge, Virginia, volunteers from SCS-managed community, Featherstone Station Homeowners Association, collected 15 bags of trash.

“Associa Community Management Corporation and Select Community Services are dedicated to the excellent care of all aspects of our communities, including targeted efforts to increase the environmental well-being of each community we serve,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, CMC and SCS president. “We are proud to manage communities that make concerted efforts to support the environmental well-being of their neighborhoods by actively protecting and preserving the Potomac River. We are honored to promote community engagement through events like this.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

