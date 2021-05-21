Diabetes Pipeline Outlook: Analysis of therapies expected to make a significant impact in the coming decade 

The growing prevalence of Diabetes, especially Type 2 Diabetes, has increased the demand for effective drug therapies for the treatment of Diabetes. There are a different class of emerging drugs which can be administered via oral route or intravenous or subcutaneous route. 

| Source: DelveInsight Business Research LLP DelveInsight Business Research LLP

New Delhi, INDIA

Los Angeles, USA, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diabetes Pipeline Outlook: Analysis of therapies expected to make a significant impact in the coming decade 

The growing prevalence of Diabetes, especially Type 2 Diabetes, has increased the demand for effective drug therapies for the treatment of Diabetes. There are a different class of emerging drugs which can be administered via oral route or intravenous or subcutaneous route. 

DelveInsight’s Diabetes Pipeline Insights report offers a detailed picture of the emerging therapies expected to enter the Diabetes market along with the 
a holistic view of the pipeline therapies that are under development in pre-clinical as well as clinical stages of development and growth prospects across the Diabetes domain.

Some of the key highlights of the Diabetes Pipeline report:

  • Diabetes Pipeline report offers a comprehensive analysis of 250+ key players and 250+ key therapies.
  • Diabetes pipeline comprises SCO-094 (Scohia Pharma), Tirzepatide (Eli Lilly and Company), LY-3502970 (Eli Lilly and Company), Volagidemab (REMD Biotherapeutics), Ladarixin (Dompe Farmaceutici), CT-388 (Carmot Therapeutics), GX G6 (Genexine), ORMD-0801 (Oramed) and several others. 
  • Out of all the emerging therapies, MYL-1601D, an insulin aspart biosimilar developed by US-based drugmaker Mylan (now Viatris) and India-based biologicals specialist Biocon has been granted marketing authorization by the European Commission (EC). It is the second insulin aspart biosimilar to receive approval in the EU. The centralized marketing authorization granted by the EC is valid in all European Union Member States as well as in the European Economic Area (EEA) countries Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.
  • Discovered using Lexicon’s unique approach to gene science, Sotagliflozin is an oral dual inhibitor of two proteins responsible for glucose regulation known as sodium-glucose co-transporter types 1 and 2 (SGLT1 and SGLT2).
  • Novo Nordsik is primarily contributing to the development of novel treatments for Diabetes. FSI965, Insulin icodec, Insulin 147 & PCSK9i are the emerging therapies under investigation.
  • Imeglimin is a novel drug for Diabetes treatment that has completed Phase 3 development in Japan and a New Drug Application is under regulatory review with an anticipated product launch targeted in the fiscal year 2021 by Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma. Imeglimin is Phase 3-ready in the US and Europe.
  • Imeglimin is the only orally admisnistered compound with a dual mechanism of action that is directly designed both to increase insulin secretion in response to glucose and to reduce insulin resistance.
  • LY3298176 (Dual GIP/GLP-1 Receptor Agonist) is a biologic entity that acts as a coagonist for both the gastric inhibitory polypeptide (GIP) receptor and the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor and is being studied for the treatment of Diabetes by Eli Lilly and company.

Request for Sample to know more about the therapies that are set to grab maximum patient pool @ Diabetes Emerging Therapies and Forecast 

The Diabetes pipeline report puts on the table business opportunities, threats, prospective collaborations, strong competitors, growth strategies, and a deep analysis of failed as well as discontinued drugs.

Diabetes: Overview 

Diabetes is a disease that occurs when the blood glucose, also called blood sugar, gets too high. Different types of Diabetes are: Type 1 Diabetes, which is an autoimmune disease, affects about 10 percent of total people with Diabetes. Type 2 Diabetes occurs when a person becomes insulin-resistant. PreDiabetes occurs when blood sugar is higher than normal, but it’s not high enough for a diagnosis of type 2 Diabetes.
For more information on the disease and emerging drugs, visit Diabetes Pipeline Analysis 

Diabetes Pipeline Drugs 

DrugCompanyClinical PhaseMoARoA
SCO-094Scohia PharmaIGastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists; Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonistsSubcutaneous
Tirzepatide Eli Lilly and CompanyIIIGastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists; Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonistsSubcutaneous
LY-3502970Eli Lilly and CompanyIGlucagon like peptide 1 receptor agonistsOral
ORMD-0801 OramedIIIOrnithine decarboxylase stimulants; Phosphokinase stimulants; Protein tyrosine kinase stimulantsOral
GX G6 GenexineIIGlucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonistsSubcutaneous
CT-388 Carmot TherapeuticsIGastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor modulators; Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor modulatorsSubcutaneous
LadarixinDompe FarmaceuticiIIIInterleukin 8A receptor antagonists; Interleukin 8B receptor antagonistsOral
VolagidemabREMD BiotherapeuticsIIGlucagon receptor antagonistsSubcutaneous
AG019Precigen IncI/IIGene transference; Interleukin-10 replacementsOral
SY-004Yabao Pharmaceutical GroupIIGlucokinase stimulantsOral
EnavogliflozinDaewoong PharmaceuticalIIISodium-glucose transporter 2 inhibitorsOral
CotadutideAstraZenecaIIGlucagon receptor agonists; Glucagon-like peptide 1 stimulantsSubcutaneous 
BTB002BTB PharmaDiscoveryNANA
INS068Jiangsu Hengrui MedicineIIOrnithine decarboxylase stimulants; Phosphokinase stimulants; Protein tyrosine kinase stimulantsSubcutaneous
DBPR108CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical TechnologyIIIDipeptidyl peptidase 4 inhibitorsOral
TOL-3021TolerionIIGene transference; ImmunosuppressantsIntramuscular
CLBS03Caladrius BiosciencesIIT lymphocyte replacementsIntravenous

Request for Sample to know more @ Diabetes Pipeline Analysis, Key Companies, and Futuristic Trends 

Diabetes Therapeutic Assessment 

The Diabetes Pipeline report proffers exhaustive insights into active pipeline assets segmented by Stage, Molecule Type, Route of Administration, Product Type, Target, and Indications of various drugs.

By Product Type

  • Mono
  • Combination

By Stage

  • Discovery 
  • Pre-clinical
  • IND
  • Phase I
  • Phase II
  • Phase III
  • Pre-registration

By Molecule Type 

  • Small Molecule 
  • Gene Therapy
  • Antihyperglycaemics

By Route of Administration

  • Intravenous
  • Intramuscular
  • Oral
  • Subcutaneous 

By Mechanism of Action

  • Dipeptidyl peptidase 4 inhibitors 
  • Ornithine decarboxylase stimulants
  • Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists
  • Glucagon receptor antagonists
  • Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor modulators
  • Insulin-like growth factor-binding protein inhibitors
  • Gene transference; Interleukin-10 replacements

By Targets

  • Protease 
  • Multiple Kinase 

By Stage and Route of Administration
By Stage and Product Type

Get in touch with our Business executive for Asset Prioritization and Consulting Solutions 

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global
Key Players: Scohia Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Oramed, Genexine, Carmot Therapeutics, Dompe Farmaceutici, REMD Biotherapeutics, Precigen Inc, Yabao Pharmaceutical Group, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, BTB Pharma, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Tolerion, Caladrius Biosciences, Imcyse SA, Adocia, Innovent Biologics, Neuraly, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, OPKO Health, Novartis, Pfizer,  vTv Therapeutics, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, PegBio Co., Akros Pharma, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Anelixis Therapeutics, Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Melior Pharmaceuticals, Chong Kun Dang, Arecor, Biocon and others
Key Diabetes Pipeline Therapies: TRC150094, DBPR108, ORMD-0801, LY3298176, Cotadutide, BTB002, IMCY-0098, ADO09, IBI362, BTI320, NLY01, insulin 338, SY-004, BI 456906, TQ-F3083, OPK-88003, CFZ533, PF-06882961, HS-20004, TTP273, PRAM9, PB-119, SCO-094, Tirzepatide , LY-3502970, ORMD-0801 , GX G6 , CT-388 , Ladarixin, Volagidemab, AG019, SY-004, Enavogliflozin, Cotadutide, BTB002, INS068, DBPR108, TOL-3021, CLBS03, ISIS-GCGRRx, MLR-1023, JTT-662, CKD-393, AT278 and others.

Reach out @ Diabetes Pipeline: Novel therapies and emerging technologies 

Table of Contents 

1Introduction
2Executive Summary
3Diabetes Overview
4Diabetes Pipeline Therapeutics
5Diabetes Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
6Diabetes – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
7In-depth Commercial Diabetes Pipeline Assessment
8Diabetes Collaboration Deals
9Late Stage Diabetes Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration)
10Mid-Stage Diabetes Pipeline Products (Phase II)
11Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Diabetes Pipeline Products
12Inactive Diabetes Pipeline Products
13Diabetes Key Companies
14Diabetes Key Products
15Diabetes Unmet Needs
16Diabetes Market Drivers and Barriers
17Diabetes Future Perspectives and Conclusion
18Diabetes Pipeline Analyst Views
20Appendix

Visit to know more of what’s covered @ Diabetes Emerging Therapies 

Related Reports

Dementia With Diabetes Market Forecast
DelveInsight’s ‘Dementia with Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast–2030’ report. 

Diabetes Market
DelveInsight's "Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Gestational Diabetes Market
DelveInsight's "Gestational Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030" report. 

Type 1 Diabetes Market
DelveInsight's "Type 1 Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030" report. 

Type 2 Diabetes Market
DelveInsight's "Type 2 Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Diabetes Pen Market Market
DelveInsight’s ‘Diabetes Pen Market-Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026’ report.

Diabetic Eye Disease Market
DelveInsight's "Diabetic Eye Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market
DelveInsight's "Diabetic Ketoacidosis (DKA) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Related Posts 

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Landscape
Prevalence Of Diabetes And Its Complication
Chronic Pain Associated With Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market Landscape

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.  Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News 

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Diabetes
                            
                            
                                Diabetes Therapies
                            
                            
                                Diabetes Pipeline
                            
                            
                                Diabetes Emerging Drugs
                            
                            
                                Type 2 Diabetes Drugs
                            
                            
                                Prediabetes therapies
                            
                            
                                Blood sugar
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data