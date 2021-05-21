Los Angeles, USA, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diabetes Pipeline Outlook: Analysis of therapies expected to make a significant impact in the coming decade

The growing prevalence of Diabetes, especially Type 2 Diabetes, has increased the demand for effective drug therapies for the treatment of Diabetes. There are a different class of emerging drugs which can be administered via oral route or intravenous or subcutaneous route.

DelveInsight’s ‘Diabetes Pipeline Insights’ report offers a detailed picture of the emerging therapies expected to enter the Diabetes market along with the

a holistic view of the pipeline therapies that are under development in pre-clinical as well as clinical stages of development and growth prospects across the Diabetes domain.

Some of the key highlights of the Diabetes Pipeline report:

Diabetes Pipeline report offers a comprehensive analysis of 250+ key players and 250+ key therapies .

and . Diabetes pipeline comprises SCO-094 (Scohia Pharma), Tirzepatide (Eli Lilly and Company), LY-3502970 (Eli Lilly and Company), Volagidemab (REMD Biotherapeutics), Ladarixin (Dompe Farmaceutici), CT-388 (Carmot Therapeutics), GX G6 (Genexine), ORMD-0801 (Oramed) and several others.

(Scohia Pharma), (Eli Lilly and Company), (Eli Lilly and Company), (REMD Biotherapeutics), (Dompe Farmaceutici), (Carmot Therapeutics), (Genexine), (Oramed) and several others. Out of all the emerging therapies, MYL-1601D , an insulin aspart biosimilar developed by US-based drugmaker Mylan (now Viatris) and India-based biologicals specialist Biocon has been granted marketing authorization by the European Commission (EC). It is the second insulin aspart biosimilar to receive approval in the EU. The centralized marketing authorization granted by the EC is valid in all European Union Member States as well as in the European Economic Area (EEA) countries Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.

, an insulin aspart biosimilar developed by US-based drugmaker Mylan (now Viatris) and India-based biologicals specialist Biocon has been granted marketing authorization by the European Commission (EC). It is the second insulin aspart biosimilar to receive approval in the EU. The centralized marketing authorization granted by the EC is valid in all European Union Member States as well as in the European Economic Area (EEA) countries Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. Discovered using Lexicon’s unique approach to gene science, S otagliflozin is an oral dual inhibitor of two proteins responsible for glucose regulation known as sodium-glucose co-transporter types 1 and 2 (SGLT1 and SGLT2).

is an oral dual inhibitor of two proteins responsible for glucose regulation known as sodium-glucose co-transporter types 1 and 2 (SGLT1 and SGLT2). Novo Nordsik is primarily contributing to the development of novel treatments for Diabetes. FSI965 , Insulin icodec, Insulin 147 & PCSK9i are the emerging therapies under investigation.

, Insulin icodec, Insulin 147 & PCSK9i are the emerging therapies under investigation. Imeglimin is a novel drug for Diabetes treatment that has completed Phase 3 development in Japan and a New Drug Application is under regulatory review with an anticipated product launch targeted in the fiscal year 2021 by Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma. Imeglimin is Phase 3-ready in the US and Europe.

is a novel drug for Diabetes treatment that has completed Phase 3 development in Japan and a New Drug Application is under regulatory review with an anticipated product launch targeted in the fiscal year 2021 by Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma. Imeglimin is Phase 3-ready in the US and Europe. Imeglimin is the only orally admisnistered compound with a dual mechanism of action that is directly designed both to increase insulin secretion in response to glucose and to reduce insulin resistance.

LY3298176 (Dual GIP/GLP-1 Receptor Agonist) is a biologic entity that acts as a coagonist for both the gastric inhibitory polypeptide (GIP) receptor and the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor and is being studied for the treatment of Diabetes by Eli Lilly and company.

Request for Sample to know more about the therapies that are set to grab maximum patient pool @ Diabetes Emerging Therapies and Forecast

The Diabetes pipeline report puts on the table business opportunities, threats, prospective collaborations, strong competitors, growth strategies, and a deep analysis of failed as well as discontinued drugs.

Diabetes: Overview

Diabetes is a disease that occurs when the blood glucose, also called blood sugar, gets too high. Different types of Diabetes are: Type 1 Diabetes, which is an autoimmune disease, affects about 10 percent of total people with Diabetes. Type 2 Diabetes occurs when a person becomes insulin-resistant. PreDiabetes occurs when blood sugar is higher than normal, but it’s not high enough for a diagnosis of type 2 Diabetes.

For more information on the disease and emerging drugs, visit Diabetes Pipeline Analysis

Diabetes Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Clinical Phase MoA RoA SCO-094 Scohia Pharma I Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists; Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists Subcutaneous Tirzepatide Eli Lilly and Company III Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists; Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists Subcutaneous LY-3502970 Eli Lilly and Company I Glucagon like peptide 1 receptor agonists Oral ORMD-0801 Oramed III Ornithine decarboxylase stimulants; Phosphokinase stimulants; Protein tyrosine kinase stimulants Oral GX G6 Genexine II Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists Subcutaneous CT-388 Carmot Therapeutics I Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor modulators; Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor modulators Subcutaneous Ladarixin Dompe Farmaceutici III Interleukin 8A receptor antagonists; Interleukin 8B receptor antagonists Oral Volagidemab REMD Biotherapeutics II Glucagon receptor antagonists Subcutaneous AG019 Precigen Inc I/II Gene transference; Interleukin-10 replacements Oral SY-004 Yabao Pharmaceutical Group II Glucokinase stimulants Oral Enavogliflozin Daewoong Pharmaceutical III Sodium-glucose transporter 2 inhibitors Oral Cotadutide AstraZeneca II Glucagon receptor agonists; Glucagon-like peptide 1 stimulants Subcutaneous BTB002 BTB Pharma Discovery NA NA INS068 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine II Ornithine decarboxylase stimulants; Phosphokinase stimulants; Protein tyrosine kinase stimulants Subcutaneous DBPR108 CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology III Dipeptidyl peptidase 4 inhibitors Oral TOL-3021 Tolerion II Gene transference; Immunosuppressants Intramuscular CLBS03 Caladrius Biosciences II T lymphocyte replacements Intravenous

Request for Sample to know more @ Diabetes Pipeline Analysis, Key Companies, and Futuristic Trends

Diabetes Therapeutic Assessment

The Diabetes Pipeline report proffers exhaustive insights into active pipeline assets segmented by Stage, Molecule Type, Route of Administration, Product Type, Target, and Indications of various drugs.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

IND

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Molecule Type

Small Molecule

Gene Therapy

Antihyperglycaemics

By Route of Administration

Intravenous

Intramuscular

Oral

Subcutaneous

By Mechanism of Action

Dipeptidyl peptidase 4 inhibitors

Ornithine decarboxylase stimulants

Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists

Glucagon receptor antagonists

Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor modulators

Insulin-like growth factor-binding protein inhibitors

Gene transference; Interleukin-10 replacements

By Targets

Protease

Multiple Kinase

By Stage and Route of Administration

By Stage and Product Type

Get in touch with our Business executive for Asset Prioritization and Consulting Solutions

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Scohia Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Oramed, Genexine, Carmot Therapeutics, Dompe Farmaceutici, REMD Biotherapeutics, Precigen Inc, Yabao Pharmaceutical Group, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, BTB Pharma, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Tolerion, Caladrius Biosciences, Imcyse SA, Adocia, Innovent Biologics, Neuraly, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, OPKO Health, Novartis, Pfizer, vTv Therapeutics, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, PegBio Co., Akros Pharma, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Anelixis Therapeutics, Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Melior Pharmaceuticals, Chong Kun Dang, Arecor, Biocon and others

Key Diabetes Pipeline Therapies: TRC150094, DBPR108, ORMD-0801, LY3298176, Cotadutide, BTB002, IMCY-0098, ADO09, IBI362, BTI320, NLY01, insulin 338, SY-004, BI 456906, TQ-F3083, OPK-88003, CFZ533, PF-06882961, HS-20004, TTP273, PRAM9, PB-119, SCO-094, Tirzepatide , LY-3502970, ORMD-0801 , GX G6 , CT-388 , Ladarixin, Volagidemab, AG019, SY-004, Enavogliflozin, Cotadutide, BTB002, INS068, DBPR108, TOL-3021, CLBS03, ISIS-GCGRRx, MLR-1023, JTT-662, CKD-393, AT278 and others.

Reach out @ Diabetes Pipeline: Novel therapies and emerging technologies

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Diabetes Overview 4 Diabetes Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Diabetes Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 6 Diabetes – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 7 In-depth Commercial Diabetes Pipeline Assessment 8 Diabetes Collaboration Deals 9 Late Stage Diabetes Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration) 10 Mid-Stage Diabetes Pipeline Products (Phase II) 11 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Diabetes Pipeline Products 12 Inactive Diabetes Pipeline Products 13 Diabetes Key Companies 14 Diabetes Key Products 15 Diabetes Unmet Needs 16 Diabetes Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Diabetes Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Diabetes Pipeline Analyst Views 20 Appendix

Visit to know more of what’s covered @ Diabetes Emerging Therapies

Related Reports

Dementia With Diabetes Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s ‘Dementia with Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast–2030’ report.

Diabetes Market

DelveInsight's "Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Gestational Diabetes Market

DelveInsight's "Gestational Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030" report.

Type 1 Diabetes Market

DelveInsight's "Type 1 Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030" report.

Type 2 Diabetes Market

DelveInsight's "Type 2 Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Diabetes Pen Market Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Diabetes Pen Market-Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026’ report.

Diabetic Eye Disease Market

DelveInsight's "Diabetic Eye Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market

DelveInsight's "Diabetic Ketoacidosis (DKA) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Related Posts

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Landscape

Prevalence Of Diabetes And Its Complication

Chronic Pain Associated With Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market Landscape

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News