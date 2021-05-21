Flex LNG First Quarter 2021 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Flex LNG Ltd.’s first quarter 2021 results to be held through webcast/conference call May 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. CEST (8:00 a.m. EST)

Attend by Webcast:

Use to the follow link prior to the webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gx66qkea

Attend by Conference Call:

Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:

Norway: +47 210 33 922

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 203 0095 709

United Kingdom (local): 0844 493 6766

United States, New York: +1 646 787 1226

United States: +1 866 280 1157

Confirmation Code: 7896598



The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded on www.flexlng.com and replay details will also be available at this website.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

