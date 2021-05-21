Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share in NOK for the fourth quarter 2020

English Norwegian

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) announced on 10 February 2021 a proposed dividend per share of USD 0.12 for fourth quarter 2020. On 11 May 2021, the dividend was approved by the annual general meeting.

The NOK dividend per share is based on average USDNOK fixing rate from Norges Bank in the period plus/minus three business days from record date 14 May 2021, in total seven business days.

Average Norges Bank fixing rate for this period was 8.2569. Fourth quarter 2020 dividend per share is consequently NOK 0.9908.

On 27 May 2021, dividend will be paid to shareholders on Oslo Børs (Oslo Stock Exchange) and to holders of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") on New York Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act