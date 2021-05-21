21 May 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Closed Period Notification

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation the Company announces that it has today entered into a closed period, which will remain in place until the Company releases its half year results for the six months ended 31 March 2021.

The Company is satisfied that any inside information which the Directors or the Company may have during the closed period has previously been, and will continue to be, notified to a regulatory information service. The Company is therefore not prohibited from repurchasing its own securities, or issuing new securities, during this closed period.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan Fadil

Ruth Wright HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 20 3893 1005

+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31