21 May 2021
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)
Closed Period Notification
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation the Company announces that it has today entered into a closed period, which will remain in place until the Company releases its half year results for the six months ended 31 March 2021.
The Company is satisfied that any inside information which the Directors or the Company may have during the closed period has previously been, and will continue to be, notified to a regulatory information service. The Company is therefore not prohibited from repurchasing its own securities, or issuing new securities, during this closed period.
