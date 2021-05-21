Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations
NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 35 000 own shares outside the stock exchange following the exercise of stock options. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 482 114 to 3 447 114 (out of a total of 60 414 841 shares or 5.71%).
|Purpose
|Date
|Number of shares
|Price (€)
|SOP 2015-2017
|12 May 2021
|1 055
|34.600
|SOP 2010-2014
|12 May 2021
|17 500
|21.450
|SOP 2015-2017
|13 May 2021
|445
|34.600
|SOP 2015-2017
|13 May 2021
|2 000
|26.375
|SOP 2015-2017
|17 May 2021
|5 000
|34.600
|SOP 2010-2014
|18 May 2021
|9 000
|25.380
