Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Zwevegem, BELGIUM

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 35 000 own shares outside the stock exchange following the exercise of stock options. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 482 114 to 3 447 114 (out of a total of 60 414 841 shares or 5.71%).

PurposeDateNumber of sharesPrice (€)
SOP 2015-201712 May 20211 05534.600
SOP 2010-201412 May 202117 50021.450
SOP 2015-201713 May 202144534.600
SOP 2015-201713 May 20212 00026.375
SOP 2015-201717 May 20215 00034.600
SOP 2010-201418 May 20219 00025.380

