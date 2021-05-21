Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

English Dutch French

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 35 000 own shares outside the stock exchange following the exercise of stock options. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 482 114 to 3 447 114 (out of a total of 60 414 841 shares or 5.71%).

Purpose Date Number of shares Price (€) SOP 2015-2017 12 May 2021 1 055 34.600 SOP 2010-2014 12 May 2021 17 500 21.450 SOP 2015-2017 13 May 2021 445 34.600 SOP 2015-2017 13 May 2021 2 000 26.375 SOP 2015-2017 17 May 2021 5 000 34.600 SOP 2010-2014 18 May 2021 9 000 25.380

