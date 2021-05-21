Notice of AGM and Annual Report

IQE plc

Cardiff, UK

21 May 2021

Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report

IQE plc (AIM: IQE, "IQE" or the "Group"), the leading global supplier of advanced semiconductor wafer products and material solutions to the semiconductor industry, today announces the publication of IQE’s 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is now available to view on IQE’s corporate website at www.iqep.com/investors/agm/. The AGM will be held at 3:00pm on Wednesday 23 June 2021 at IQE Newport, Celtic Way, Marshfield, Newport, NP10 BBE.

Continued uncertainty in respect of Covid-19 and our ongoing commitment to protect the health and wellbeing of our shareholders, officers and employees has required the Board to decide that this year’s AGM will be held electronically. The only people permitted to physically attend the Company’s office address for the AGM will be those necessary to form a quorate meeting.

Instructions on how shareholders may vote at the AGM and pose questions to the Board are contained in the Notice of AGM. The Company will conduct votes on all resolutions by way of a poll to ensure that the votes of all shareholders are counted, the results of which will be announced during the meeting.

IQE’s 2020 Annual Report and Accounts are also now available at www.iqep.com/investors/results-reports-presentations/ and will be posted to shareholders together with the 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting.

ABOUT IQE

http://iqep.com

IQE is the leading global supplier of advanced compound semiconductor wafers and materials solutions that enable a diverse range of applications across:

handset devices

global telecoms infrastructure

connected devices

3D sensing

As a scaled global epitaxy wafer manufacturer, IQE is uniquely positioned in this market which has high barriers to entry. IQE supplies the whole market and is agnostic to the winners and losers at chip and OEM level. By leveraging the Group’s intellectual property portfolio including know-how and patents, it produces epitaxy wafers of superior quality, yield and unit economics.



IQE is headquartered in Cardiff UK, with c. 650 employees across nine manufacturing locations in the UK, US, Taiwan and Singapore, and is listed on the AIM Stock Exchange in London.