Stock exchange release

May 21, 2021 at 9 a.m.





Change in the composition of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Aspo

Nyberg family, including Oy Havsudden Ab, has informed the company that Gustav Nyberg will replace Veronica Timgren as their representative on Aspo's Shareholders' Nomination Board, whose representatives were appointed in September 2020. The term of the current Shareholders' Nomination Board will end when the new Nomination Board is appointed on the basis of the shareholding on August 31, 2021.

Representatives nominated by the four largest shareholders are elected to Aspo's Shareholders' Nomination Board. Following this change, the Nomination Board will include:

Roberto Lencioni (Chairman), Vehmas family including AEV Capital Holding Oy

Gustav Nyberg, Nyberg family including Oy Havsudden Ab

Pekka Pajamo, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Annika Ekman, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Aspo's Shareholders’ Nomination Board is an institution established by the Annual General Meeting consisting of the company's shareholders or shareholders' representatives, whose task is to prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting on the number of members of the Board of Directors, the composition of the Board of Directors and the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and Board committees.





