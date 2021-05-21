Global Multi-factor Authentication Market Outlook - Global Market Forecast to Grow by $ 15.14 Billion During 2021-2025, Progressing at a CAGR of 20%

Dublin, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Multi-factor Authentication Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The multi-factor authentication market is poised to grow by $ 15.14 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 20% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the increase in the volume of online transactions, high-level security provided by hardware OTP tokens, and adherence to compliance mandates.

The multi-factor authentication market analysis includes component segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the introduction of Out-of-Band (OOB) authentication as one of the prime reasons driving the multi-factor authentication market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of cloud-based multi-factor authentication and increased adoption of unified platforms for authentication purposes will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on multi-factor authentication market covers the following areas:

  • Multi-factor authentication market sizing
  • Multi-factor authentication market forecast
  • Multi-factor authentication market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading multi-factor authentication market vendors that include Broadcom Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Okta Inc., OneSpan Inc., RSA Security LLC, SecureAuth Corp., Thales Group, and Yubico AB. Also, the multi-factor authentication market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.


Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Component

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Component
  • Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Broadcom Inc.
  • Entrust Datacard Corp.
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Okta Inc.
  • OneSpan Inc.
  • RSA Security LLC
  • SecureAuth Corp.
  • Thales Group
  • Yubico AB


