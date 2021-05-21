Global Multi-factor Authentication Market Outlook - Global Market Forecast to Grow by $ 15.14 Billion During 2021-2025, Progressing at a CAGR of 20%

Dublin, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Multi-factor Authentication Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The multi-factor authentication market is poised to grow by $ 15.14 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 20% during the forecast period.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the increase in the volume of online transactions, high-level security provided by hardware OTP tokens, and adherence to compliance mandates.



The multi-factor authentication market analysis includes component segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the introduction of Out-of-Band (OOB) authentication as one of the prime reasons driving the multi-factor authentication market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of cloud-based multi-factor authentication and increased adoption of unified platforms for authentication purposes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on multi-factor authentication market covers the following areas:

Multi-factor authentication market sizing

Multi-factor authentication market forecast

Multi-factor authentication market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading multi-factor authentication market vendors that include Broadcom Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Okta Inc., OneSpan Inc., RSA Security LLC, SecureAuth Corp., Thales Group, and Yubico AB. Also, the multi-factor authentication market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Broadcom Inc.

Entrust Datacard Corp.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Okta Inc.

OneSpan Inc.

RSA Security LLC

SecureAuth Corp.

Thales Group

Yubico AB



