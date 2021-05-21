Global Feed Premix Market Report 2021-2026 - Growing Innovations for Demand for Nutrients in Animal Diet is Projected to Fuel the Demand for Feed Premixes

Dublin, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Feed Premix Market by Ingredient Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Antibiotics, Antioxidants), Livestock (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquatic Animals, Equine, Pets), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global feed premix market is estimated to be valued at USD 24.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 32.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing demand and consumption of livestock-based products.

Although the regional network to reach customers (such as compound feed mixers and integrators) is established through distributors, the feed premix market has been moving toward a more service-based offering gaining popularity in the market.

The distribution of premixes without damage to the nutrient quality requires effective packaging systems and a strong supply chain. To maintain the stability and effectiveness of the products, manufacturers prefer to deliver the product at the customer's location. The approach can increase customer satisfaction as well as improve the market presence of the company.

The market for amino acids segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026

The amino acids segment is the most dominant as well as fastest-growing type in the Feed premix market. Amino acids are widely used as feed premixes to provide the nutrients required to overcome dietary deficiencies. Amino acids function as building blocks for protein development in animals and are essential to enhance meat quality and quantity. The amino acids play an important role in the protein intake of the livestock. Thus, this segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR.

The dry segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026

Feed premixes in the dry form are easier to mix with feed and provide a longer shelf life than in the liquid form, due to which they witness high preference among feed manufacturers. Several leading players in this market offer a wide range of dry feed premixes, which provide improved gut health, immunity, and other aspects of health. For instance, Cargill and DSM are among the leading players in this market and offer a range of dry feed premix.

Poultry segment, by livestock is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026

Poultry is the most traded meat category which accounts for more than 40% of the total meat trade. According to the FAO, the global poultry meat production was nearly 111.8 million tons in the year 2015. Furthermore, the demand for poultry meat is projected to remain high in developing economies. For instance, in 2013, the FAO stated that the US was the largest poultry meat producer in the world, followed by China. However, China is set to overtake the US as the largest producer in the next few years.

Asia Pacific market for feed premix is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest region in the global feed premix market during the forecast period. This market is majorly driven by factors such as a rise in consumption of meat and seafood, increase in per capita income, rapid urbanization, and the increase in adoption of convenience food products.

China is projected to dominate the Asia Pacific feed premix market during the forecast period. The increase in consumption of meat and poultry food products in this country has driven the growth of the feed premix market.

Some of the major players in the market include Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), Cargill (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (US), BEC Feed Solutions (Australia), DLG Group (Denmark), Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (Thailand), Land O'Lakes (US), AB Agri Ltd. (UK).

Premium Insights

The Feed Premix Market is an Emerging with Promising Growth Potential

Asia-Pacific: Feed Premix Market, by Key Application and Country - China Accounted for the Largest Market for Feed Premix in 2020

Feed Premix Market, by Ingredient Type

Feed Premix Market Share (By Value), by Form, 2020

Feed Premix Market, by Country - Russia and China are Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Review Period

OVID-19 Impact on the Feed Premix Market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in Feed Production

Standardization of Meat Products Owing to Disease Outbreaks

Growth in Compound Feed Consumption

Restraints

Ban on Antibiotics in Different Countries

Increase in Cost of Feed Ingredients

Stringent Regulatory Framework

Opportunities

Developing Countries Emerge as Strong Consumers of Feed Premixes

Challenges

Identify and Adapt to Local Customer Requirements

Sustainability of Feed and Livestock Chain

Raw Material Analysis

Total Production of Feed Ingredients and Their Usage in Feed

Impact of COVID-19

Regulatory Environment

European Union

US

China

Canada

Industry Trends

Technology Analysis

Agglomeration (Pelletizing)

Pricing Analysis

Patent Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

R&D of Product

Raw Materials & Manufacturing

Assembly

Distribution

Marketing & Sales

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Case Studies

Use Case 1 - Growing Innovations for Demand for Nutrients in Animal Diet is Projected to Fuel the Demand for Feed Premixes

Use Case 2 - Growing Demand from Asia-Pacific Region for Diets with Feed Premix for Livestock

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Animal Nutrition

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Agrofeed Ltd.

Alltech

Archer Daniels Midland

Associated British Foods

Avitech Nutrition Pvt. Ltd.

BEC Feed Solutions

Cargill Incorporated

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Cladan

De Heus Animal Nutrition

DLG Group

Kaesler Nutrition

Kemin Industries

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lexington

Megamix

Novus International

Nutreco N.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fyahcw