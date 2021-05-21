Global Feed Premix Market Report 2021-2026 - Growing Innovations for Demand for Nutrients in Animal Diet is Projected to Fuel the Demand for Feed Premixes

Dublin, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Feed Premix Market by Ingredient Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Antibiotics, Antioxidants), Livestock (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquatic Animals, Equine, Pets), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global feed premix market is estimated to be valued at USD 24.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 32.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing demand and consumption of livestock-based products.
Although the regional network to reach customers (such as compound feed mixers and integrators) is established through distributors, the feed premix market has been moving toward a more service-based offering gaining popularity in the market.
The distribution of premixes without damage to the nutrient quality requires effective packaging systems and a strong supply chain. To maintain the stability and effectiveness of the products, manufacturers prefer to deliver the product at the customer's location. The approach can increase customer satisfaction as well as improve the market presence of the company.
The market for amino acids segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026
The amino acids segment is the most dominant as well as fastest-growing type in the Feed premix market. Amino acids are widely used as feed premixes to provide the nutrients required to overcome dietary deficiencies. Amino acids function as building blocks for protein development in animals and are essential to enhance meat quality and quantity. The amino acids play an important role in the protein intake of the livestock. Thus, this segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR.
The dry segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026
Feed premixes in the dry form are easier to mix with feed and provide a longer shelf life than in the liquid form, due to which they witness high preference among feed manufacturers. Several leading players in this market offer a wide range of dry feed premixes, which provide improved gut health, immunity, and other aspects of health. For instance, Cargill and DSM are among the leading players in this market and offer a range of dry feed premix.
Poultry segment, by livestock is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026
Poultry is the most traded meat category which accounts for more than 40% of the total meat trade. According to the FAO, the global poultry meat production was nearly 111.8 million tons in the year 2015. Furthermore, the demand for poultry meat is projected to remain high in developing economies. For instance, in 2013, the FAO stated that the US was the largest poultry meat producer in the world, followed by China. However, China is set to overtake the US as the largest producer in the next few years.
Asia Pacific market for feed premix is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest region in the global feed premix market during the forecast period. This market is majorly driven by factors such as a rise in consumption of meat and seafood, increase in per capita income, rapid urbanization, and the increase in adoption of convenience food products.
China is projected to dominate the Asia Pacific feed premix market during the forecast period. The increase in consumption of meat and poultry food products in this country has driven the growth of the feed premix market.
Some of the major players in the market include Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), Cargill (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (US), BEC Feed Solutions (Australia), DLG Group (Denmark), Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (Thailand), Land O'Lakes (US), AB Agri Ltd. (UK).
Premium Insights
- The Feed Premix Market is an Emerging with Promising Growth Potential
- Asia-Pacific: Feed Premix Market, by Key Application and Country - China Accounted for the Largest Market for Feed Premix in 2020
- Feed Premix Market, by Ingredient Type
- Feed Premix Market Share (By Value), by Form, 2020
- Feed Premix Market, by Country - Russia and China are Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Review Period
- OVID-19 Impact on the Feed Premix Market
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growth in Feed Production
- Standardization of Meat Products Owing to Disease Outbreaks
- Growth in Compound Feed Consumption
Restraints
- Ban on Antibiotics in Different Countries
- Increase in Cost of Feed Ingredients
- Stringent Regulatory Framework
Opportunities
- Developing Countries Emerge as Strong Consumers of Feed Premixes
Challenges
- Identify and Adapt to Local Customer Requirements
- Sustainability of Feed and Livestock Chain
- Raw Material Analysis
Total Production of Feed Ingredients and Their Usage in Feed
Impact of COVID-19
Regulatory Environment
- European Union
- US
- China
- Canada
Industry Trends
Technology Analysis
- Agglomeration (Pelletizing)
Pricing Analysis
Patent Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
- R&D of Product
- Raw Materials & Manufacturing
- Assembly
- Distribution
- Marketing & Sales
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Case Studies
- Use Case 1 - Growing Innovations for Demand for Nutrients in Animal Diet is Projected to Fuel the Demand for Feed Premixes
- Use Case 2 - Growing Demand from Asia-Pacific Region for Diets with Feed Premix for Livestock
Companies Mentioned
- Advanced Animal Nutrition
- Advanced Enzyme Technologies
- Agrofeed Ltd.
- Alltech
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Associated British Foods
- Avitech Nutrition Pvt. Ltd.
- BEC Feed Solutions
- Cargill Incorporated
- Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL
- Cladan
- De Heus Animal Nutrition
- DLG Group
- Kaesler Nutrition
- Kemin Industries
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Lexington
- Megamix
- Novus International
- Nutreco N.V.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fyahcw