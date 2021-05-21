European Utility and Generation Power Quality (PQ) Meters Market Report 2020: Annual Market Sizing with Forecast 2017-2025 for Units and Revenue

Dublin, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Quality (PQ) Meters Market Analysis Report + Database - (Germany, Turkey, Spain and Rest of Europe) for Utility and Generation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Power Quality is one of the most discussed topics in the T&D sector, with its implications on the economic and financial sector of the country there is an increasing trend to uplift the T&D infrastructure to ensure better power quality in the grid.
Power Quality PQ meters are one of the most essential instruments which enhance performance and quality of operation in the generation, transmission, distribution and industrial sectors. The publisher has extensively researched on power quality meters which are class A (IEC 61000-4-30 compliant), to size the market and to conduct detailed competitive and qualitative analysis.
Through a combination of primary and secondary research, an analysis of the future of PQ meters markets is consolidated to get a comprehensive outlook of this niche market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Region Overview
I. Market Setting and Customers
II. Trade Overview
III. Equipment Standards
3. Market Sizing
I. Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility and Generation) and Comments- Units and Revenue
II. Annual Market Sizing with Forecast (2017-2025)- Units and Revenue
4. Competitive Analysis
I. Market Shares by top 4 suppliers
II. Product Benchmarking
III. Company Profiles for main competitors
5. Market Accessibility
I. Procurement Preferences
II. Business Practices
Quotes from Interviews
Companies Mentioned
- Satec
- Schneider Electric
- Electro Industries (EIG)
- Schweitzer Engineering Laboratory (SEL)
- Metrum
- Circutor
- Elspec
- Algodue
- Iskra
- Yokogawa
- Fluke
- Hioki
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8jqz6e