The polyolefin foam market is projected to grow from USD 8.1 billion in 2021 to USD 10.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2021 and 2026

Polyethylene is the fastest-growing resin segment, in terms of volume, between 2021 and 2026.Polyethylene based polyolefin foam are tough, lightweight, and offer excellent resistance to weathering.



These foams have applications in automotive, building and construction, packaging.



APAC is the fastest market for polyolefin foam during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for polyolefin foam during the forecast period.APAC is the hub of foreign investment and booming industrial sectors due to the low-cost labor and cheap availability of lands.



APAC has a growing industry that is likely to drive the market for polyolefin foam.



Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.



• By Company Type: Tier 3 – 55%, Tier 2 – 27%, and Tier 1 – 18%

• By Designation: D Level – 27%, C Level – 27%, and Others – 46%

• By Region: APAC – 46%, North America – 18%, Europe – 18%, South America – 9%, and Middle East & Africa – 9%



The key companies profiled in this report are BASF SE (Germany), JSP Corporation (Japan), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Hanwha Total (South Korea).



The polyolefin foam market has been segmented based on resin type (polyethylene, polypropylene, ethylene-vinyl acetate), end-use industry (automotive, packaging, constructions, others), and region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa).



From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on polyolefin foam offered by top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for polyolefin foam across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the market.

