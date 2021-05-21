China Ibrutinib Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2025: A BTK Inhibitor Used to Treat B-cell Carcinomas

Dublin, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investigation Report on China's Ibrutinib Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ibrutinib is a BTK inhibitor, mainly used to treat B-cell carcinomas, such as mantle cell lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia.

Ibrutinib was first developed by Johnson & Johnson and Pharmacyclics Inc. Pharmacyclics Inc was acquired by AbbVie in 2015. Their Ibrutinib, IMBRUVICA was launched in China in 2017. In 2020, Pharmacyclics Inc is the only manufacturer in the Chinese Ibrutinib market.



According to this market research, after Ibrutinib entered the Chinese market, the sales value of Ibrutinib in China has increased from CNY48,600 in 2017 to CNY 345.5 million in 2020. In 2020, the growth rate was 38.2%, which slowed down due to the COVID-19 epidemic. The CAGR of the sales value of Ibrutinib in China is 1823% from 2017 to 2020.



The analyst analyzes that as the epidemic situation has been improved and the hospitals resume their operation, sales of Ibrutinib will have a recovery growth from 2021 to 2025. Besides, sales will also increase due to price reduction and market expansion. Currently, Ibrutinib has three approved indications.

In 2020, the latest approved indication was included in the national medical insurance catalog, while the other two had been included in the catalog in 2018. As all indications can take advantage of the insurance reimbursement, the usage rate of Ibrutinib will increase among the patients.

Moreover, with the emergence of other BTK inhibitor drugs, the price of Ibrutinib may continue to decrease, which will lead to a rise in sales. On the other hand, China approves fewer indications for Ibrutinib than other countries do. Therefore, the number of approved indications has the potential to increase, which means the market will keep expanding in the future.



Topics Covered:

The impact of COVID-19 on China's Ibrutinib market

Sales value and volume of China's Ibrutinib 2016-2020

Competitive landscape of China's Ibrutinib market

Prices of Ibrutinib in China

Prices of Ibrutinib in China by regions and manufacturers

Analysis of factors affecting the development of China's Ibrutinib market

Prospect of China's Ibrutinib market from 2021 to 2025

Key Topics Covered:

1 Relevant Concepts of Ibrutinib

1.1 Indications for Ibrutinib

1.2 Development of Ibrutinib in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Ibrutinib in China

1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Ibrutinib sales in China



2 Sales of Ibrutinib in China, 2017-2020

2.1 Sales Value of Ibrutinib

2.2 Sales Volume of Ibrutinib

2.3 Sales of Ibrutinib by Dosage Form in China, 2017-2020

2.3.1 Capsule

2.3.2 Analysis of Other Dosage Forms



3 Analysis of Major Ibrutinib Manufacturers in China, 2017-2020

3.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Ibrutinib Manufacturers

3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume

3.2 Pharmacyclics Inc

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of IMBRUVICA (Pharmacyclics Inc's Ibrutinib) in China



4 Prices of Ibrutinib for Different Manufacturers in China, 2020-2021

4.1 Pharmacyclics Inc (IMBRUVICA)

4.2 Others



5 Prospect of Chinese Ibrutinib drug Market, 2021-2025

5.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Ibrutinib Market Development

5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Ibrutinib Market

5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities

5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie

Johnson & Johnson

Pharmacyclics Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hmtr8b