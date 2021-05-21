The global Construction film market size is projected to grow from USD 9.9 billion in 2020 to USD 12.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2021 and 2026

New York, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Construction Films Market by Type, Application, End-Use Industry & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336570/?utm_source=GNW

Construction films are made of plastics such as linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), PA (polyamide), polyvinyl butyral (PVB), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and others. These films are used in single or multiple layers according to the requirement of the applications.



LLDPE/LDPE films are the fastest-growing segment in the construction films market in terms of value and volume.



LDPE/LLDPE is expected to lead the overall construction films market as it offers superior tensile properties, moisture resistance, and flexibility. The market for this segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth owing to the low cost and high demand from applications such as underslab vapor barrier, underslab VOC barrier, underslab methane barrier, underslab radon barrier, and construction enclosures. .



Films for protective & barrier application dominated the construction films market in terms of both value and volume.

The protective & barrier segment dominated the construction films market in 2020.Protective & barrier films are used in roofing, wall cladding, UV protection, window films, and others.



Decorative films help preserve and extend a building’s appearance and lifetime by preventing building facades from fading, cracking, or corroding. These films have high demand from residential and commercial end-use segments.



The residential segment is the largest end-use industry of construction films market in terms of value and volume.



The residential end-use segment accounted for the largest share in the construction films market.This large market size is due to the growing number of residential projects worldwide.



Growing urban population, increasing purchasing power and per capita income is leading to growth in the number of residential units, thereby increasing the demand for construction films.



APAC is the leading construction films market in terms of both value and volume.



APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region for the construction films.There are major developing countries in this region like China, India, Thailand, etc.



APAC is projected to register highest growth rate because of the rapid growth of the construction industry in these developing countries.In India, the construction industry is backed by high investment done by the government to improve the infrastructure in the country.



Such high investments by government is a major driver for the market in the country.



This study has been validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 69%, Tier 2- 23%, and Tier 3- 8%

• By Designation- C Level- 23%, Director Level- 37%, and Others- 40%

• By Region- North America- 32%, Europe- 21%, Asia Pacific (APAC) - 28%, Latin America-7%, Middle East & Africa (MEA)-12%,



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles listed below:

• Saint-Gobain (France)

• Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan)

• DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US)

• Toray (Japan)

• Berry Global (US)

• Eastman Chemical (US)

• RKW SE (Germany)

• Raven (US)

• Polyplex (Germany)

• Dupont Teijin Films (US)

• SKC (South Korea)



Research Coverage

This report covers the global Construction film market and forecasts the market size until 2026.It includes the following market segmentation –film type (linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) &low-density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), PA (polyamide), polyvinyl butyral (PVB), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and others), application (protective & barrier, decorative, and others), end-use industry (residential, commercial, industrial and civil engineering) and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, Latin America, and MEA).



Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, have been discussed in the report. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global Construction film market.



