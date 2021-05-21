The global aerosol cans market size is projected at USD 10.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 12.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7%, between 2021 and 2026

New York, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aerosol Cans Market by Material, Product Type, Type, End-use Sector And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05201349/?utm_source=GNW

These cans are primarily made up of aluminum, steel, plastic, and glass.



Aerosol cans are used in various end-use sectors such as personal care, household care, healthcare, automotive, and others.



Aluminum is the largest material segment of the aerosol cans market.



Aluminum material segment accounted for the largest share in the global aerosol cans market during the forecast period.Aluminum is one of the most preferred materials for packaging due to its wide range of properties.



It is lightweight, shatterproof, impermeable, flexible in nature, corrosion-resistant, and recyclable.Aluminum aerosol cans prevent high volatile constituents of the contents from escaping and preserve the contents for a long time.



These factors attributes to the large market share of aluminum in global aerosol cans market.



Liquefied Gas Propellant is the largest type segment of the aerosol cans market.



Liquefied Gas Propellant type segment accounted for the largest share in the global aerosol cans market during the forecast period.In case of liquefied gas propellant, even when the product level drops, more propellant evaporates to maintain a continuous pressure in the space above the product.



This helps to maintain the performance of the spray throughout the lifespan of the aerosol can. This attributes to the large market share of liquefied gas propellant.

1 piece aerosol cans is the largest product type segment of the aerosol cans market.

1 piece aerosol cans product type segment accounted for the largest share in the global aerosol cans market during the forecast period. This segment is witnessing growth due to the advantages it offers, such as it is leak, light & air proof, can sustain higher pressures, is unbreakable, resistant to corrosion and heat, and seamless.

Personal Care is the largest end-use sector segment of the aerosol cans market.

The personal care end-use sector segment accounted for the largest share in the global aerosol cans market during the forecast period.For the personal care end-use sector, aerosol cans are used for the packaging of different products such as deodorants, face & body creams, shaving foams, and perfumes.



The increasing disposable income of people in developing economies allows them to spend more on personal care products, thereby helping the aerosol cans market to grow.



APAC is the fastest-growing market for aerosol cans market.



APAC is projected to be the fastest growing market for aerosol cans during the forecast period and is projected to register the highest CAGR among all the regions.The growth in aerosol cans market in APAC region is attributed to increasing disposable income in the developing economies such as China and India.



Key factors such as industrialization, growth of the convenience food industry, rise in manufacturing activities, increase in disposable income, rise in consumption level, and the growth in retail sales have contributed to the growth of the aerosol cans market during the forecast period in the region. Moreover, the spending on packed food and beauty care has increased, which is driving the demand for aerosol cans in the region.



The breakdown of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 –30%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 40%, Director-Level – 35%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: North America – 28%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 22%, Middle East & Africa – 15%, and South America - 10%

The key companies profiled in this report on the aerosol cans market include Ball Corporation (US), Trivium Packaging (US), Crown (US), Mauser Packaging Solutions (US), Toyo Seikan Co. Ltd. (Japan), Nampak Ltd. (South Africa), CCL Container (US), Colep (Portugal), CPMC Holdings Ltd. (China), Guangdong Sihai Iron-Printing and Tin-Making Co.,Ltd. (China), and others are the key players operating in the aerosol cans market.



Research Coverage

The aerosol cans market has been segmented based on material, type, product type, end-use sector, and region.This report covers the aerosol cans market and forecasts its market size until 2026.



It also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their position in the aerosol cans market.The report also provides insights into the drivers and restraints in the aerosol cans market along with opportunities and challenges.



The report also includes profiles of top manufacturers in the aerosol cans market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

1. This report segments the aerosol cans market and provides the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall market and its segments across different verticals and regions.

2. This report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the aerosol cans market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the market growth.

3. This report is expected to help stakeholders obtain an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape of the aerosol cans market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes detailed information on strategies, such as acquisitions, expansions, new product developments, and partnerships/collaborations/agreements.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05201349/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________