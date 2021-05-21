Global Anti-Asthmatics and COPD Drugs Market Report 2021 with Focus on COVID-19 Impacts - Major Players are Novartis AG, Merck & Co, GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim and AstraZeneca

Dublin, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Asthmatics and COPD Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Major players in the anti-asthmatics and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) market are Novartis AG, Merck & Co, GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh and AstraZeneca.



The global anti-asthmatics and copd drugs market is expected to decline from $75.38 billion in 2020 to $66.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -11.4%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $86.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The anti-asthmatics and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) market consists of sales of anti-asthmatics and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drugs which are used to relieve the frequency of acute attacks of asthma, emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and nocturnal awakenings. The class of drugs includes Bronchodilators, anti-inflammatory drugs, monoclonal antibodies and combination drugs.



Developing the patent expiration of innovator drugs is restricting the anti-asthmatics and COPD drug market. Due to patent expiration, generic drugs are entering the market which is inexpensive when compared to innovator drugs. For example, the patent for roflumilast tablets expired in January 2020. Daliresp, roflumilast tablets are a prescription medication meant for patients with severe COPD to reduce the number of episodes of COPD. The FDA originally approved Daliresp in May 2011, and the drug had a market value of $211 million for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018.

The use of combination drugs for the treatment of asthma and COPD is increasing. This is due to the greater impact on patient reported outcomes (PROs) compared to monotherapies. For example, combination of short acting beta agonists (SABA) and short acting muscarinic antagonists (SAMA) are superior compared to either medication alone in improving lung function. The use of combination long acting beta agonists (LABA), and long acting muscarnic antagonists (LAMA) have improved lung function than long acting monotherapy bronchodilators.



Many inhalers that do not use chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) are already available for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. These products aren't necessarily """"official"""" direct alternatives to CFC Metered Dose Inhalers, but may in many patients serve as a useful medication that could replace the need for a particular CFC Metered Dose Inhaler. FDA will determine official alternatives by using the criteria established through notice-and-comment rulemaking.



Modifiable risk factors including smoking, lack of physical exercise, and unhealthy eating habits drive the Asthma and COPD drugs market. Even though there is a decreasing trend of smoking prevalence globally, developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Nigeria among others have increasing smoking prevalence.

For instance, the number of tobacco smokers is set to increase by 24 million in Indonesia and by 7 million in Nigeria from 2015 to 2025, and more than 40% of global cigarette consumption is concentrated in China. Consumption of fats including saturated fatty acids which is a risk factor for Asthma and COPD is more in high income countries including USA and Europe. According to WHO, in developed countries more than 35% of total energy requirement is derived from fats when compared to < 20% in low income countries, and < 25% in lower middle income countries.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Characteristics



3. Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 on Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs



5. Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on The Market

5.2. Global Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market, Segmentation By Drug Class, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Bronchodilators

Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Monoclonal Antibodies

Combination Drugs

6.2. Global Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Asthma Patients

COPD Patients

6.3. Global Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies

Private Clinics

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

E-Commerce

7. Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Novartis AG

Merck & Co

GlaxoSmithKline

Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh

AstraZeneca

Roche

Teva Pharmaceutical

Vectura

Pfizer

Abbott

Mylan

Allergan

Cipla

Akorn

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nx0etv