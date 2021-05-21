The global biologics safety testing market is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2026 from USD 3.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.4%

New York, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biologics Safety Testing Market by Product & Service, Application, Test Type - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05018003/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, emerging markets and increasing biopharmaceutical outsourcing are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Biologics safety testing market.



By product segment, the service segment accounted for the largest share of the Biologics Safety Testing market

Based on product and service, the biologics safety testing market is segmented into consumables, services, and instruments.In 2020, the services segment accounted for the largest market share.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the limited finances of biopharmaceutical manufacturers, capacity constraints, need for reduction in the time to market, complex manufacturing requirements, large investments required for establishing manufacturing facilities, and the increasing drugs pipeline, all of which have prompted the shift towards the outsourcing of biologics safety testing to service providers.

”By application, the monoclonal antibodies manufacturing segment accounted for the largest market share of the Biologics safety testing market “

Based on application, the biologics safety testing market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies manufacturing, vaccines manufacturing, blood and blood products manufacturing, cellular and gene therapy products manufacturing, and other applications.In 2020, the monoclonal antibodies manufacturing segment accounted for the largest market share.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of diseases and increasing government initiatives for the development of monoclonal antibody drugs.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the Biologics Safety Testing Market

The Biologics Safety Testing Market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as growing R&D funding, rising product availability, lower outsourcing costs, increasing research activities, increasing applications of oligos in molecular diagnostics & therapeutics, and the rising awareness of oligonucleotides are expected to drive market growth.



North America accounted for the largest share of the Biologics safety testing market in 2020

North America accounted for the largest share of the biologics safety testing market in 2020.Rapid growth in the biopharmaceutical industry is the major factor driving the growth of the North American biologics safety testing market.



Growing academic and government investments, rising demand for high-quality research tools for data reproducibility, increasing awareness among consumers about product safety, and the presence of major market players in this region are also driving the market for biologics safety testing in North America.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Respondent– Supply Side- 80%, Demand Side-20%

• By Designation— CXOs- 20%, Executives - 25%, Mangers - 55%

• By Region— North America -40%, Europe - 30%, APAC – 20%, LATAM & MEA- 10%



The Biologics Safety Testing market is dominated by a few globally established players such Charles River Laboratories, Inc. (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), and SGS SA (Switzerland), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Maravai Lifesciences (US), Associates of Cape Cod, Inc. (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Sartorius AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), and Nelson Laboratories, LLC (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US) and QIAGEN (Germany),Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Pacific BioLabs (US), Microcoat Biotechnologie GmbH (Germany), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (Japan), and Almac Group (UK).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the Biologics Safety Testing market based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and Middle East and Africa), product and service(consumables, services, and instruments), application(monoclonal antibodies manufacturing, vaccines manufacturing, blood and blood products manufacturing, cellular and gene therapy products manufacturing, and other applications.), and test types(endotoxin tests, sterility tests, mycoplasma tests, bioburden tests, virus safety tests, and residual host-cell proteins and DNA detection tests.). The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, opportunities, challenges and trends in the Biologics Safety Testing market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the Biologics Safety Testing market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.





