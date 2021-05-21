Outlook on the Smart Coatings Global Market to 2026 - by Layer, Function and Geography

Dublin, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Coatings Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart coatings market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during 2020-2026.



APAC expects to witness the highest incremental growth of over 178% during 2020-2026. The availability of inexpensive labor and the easy accessibility of raw materials have shifted the attention of global automotive manufacturers toward the region, which indirectly influence the smart coatings market share. Marine, consumer electronics, and automotive industries are driving the demand from China. China accounts for approximately 90% of shipbuilding activities globally; hence the demand for anti-fouling and anti-corrosive coatings is expected to be reasonably high.

Owing to rapid industrialization and foreign investments, China expects to be the significant growth driver in the region. However, the APAC infrastructure sector, which has been affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, has witnessed unprecedented disruptions, leading to the decline in the development of major infrastructure and construction activities. Owing to the pandemic, the government has mandated lockdowns that have further slowed down the development of infrastructure and construction projects. However, construction and infrastructure activities are likely to increase in India and China from mid-2021, thereby offering an impetus to the smart coating market.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the smart coatings market during the forecast period:

Corrosion Indication and Prevention

Growing Demand from Automotive Industry

Superior Properties of Smart Coatings

The study considers the global smart coating market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Smart Coatings Market Segmentation

The global smart coatings market research report includes a detailed segmentation by layer, function type, end-user, geography. The global single-layer smart coatings market expects to reach over USD 5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period. These are widely used in the automotive and aerospace industries. Single-layer anti-reflective coatings are one of the key factors for developing the efficiency of solar cells. Hence, the increasing application of solar cells for the production of electric current is likely to increase the usage of single-layer technology.



Self-cleaning and antimicrobial sectors are likely to grow at CAGRs of over 19% during 2020-2026. Several industries widely adopt smart self-cleaning coatings to improve the usability and functionality of materials. These are applied on solar panels, glass windows, stain-resistant textiles, corrosion prevention, and anti-biofouling surfaces to ease the cleaning process. Self-cleaning surfaces are extremely water repellent, which increases the lifespan of several metals. Advances in nanotechnology have led to the development of high resilient surfaces, which are resistant to wear and tear and can be used in a wide range of applications. Antimicrobial coatings prevent the growth of pathogens, bacteria, and microbes. A rising number of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic have increased the demand for antimicrobial in several end-user industries such as healthcare institutions, industrial buildings, and the packaging industry. Advanced research and innovations are likely to develop safe, effective, and innovative smart antimicrobial products. The demand for antimicrobial medical coatings is growing from North America and Europe due to growth in HAIs.



Automotive, transportation, marine, construction, aerospace & defense, and healthcare are the primary end-user industries. The automotive sector accounted for over 20%, followed by aerospace (over 16%) and consumer electronics (over 15%). The demand from the automotive and transportation sectors will drive the market due to the increased application of smart coatings on door closures, lock parts, exhausts, suspensions, engine components, and clamps & hose connections. In addition, the demand expects to increase in the APAC region due to increasing manufacturing activities.



Layer Type

Single Layer

Multi-Layer

Function Type

Anticorrosion

Antimicrobial

Anti-Fouling

Self-Healing

Self-Cleaning

Anti-Icing

End-user

Automotive

Aerospace

Consumer electronics

Construction

Marine

Healthcare

Others

INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

The APAC region accounted for the largest market for smart coatings, contributing over 46% to the global market. China, India, and Japan are the major contributors to the market in the region. China accounted for over 27% by value, followed by India and Japan with a revenue share of over 20% and 12%, respectively. The increase in construction, marine, and defense industries investment is a major factor for the high demand for smart coatings in China. The increasing need for energy and maintenance of transportation also fuel the growth of smart coatings in the country. Strong economic growth, coupled with growing construction activities and increasing disposable income, has primarily supported market growth in the region. APAC is also the largest construction industry and will continue to dominate the industry during the forecast period. However, the growth in construction activities declined in H1 2020, mainly due to the slowdown of construction in China and other key Asian countries, which was further worsened due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development have resulted in the rise of megacities in the region's fast-growing economies.



Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Australia

Singapore

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

Sherwin -Williams, AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, 3M, and Axalta Coating Systems are the major players in the smart coatings market. These companies are at the forefront of delivering innovative and high-quality smart coatings. Companies have increased their R&D expenditure and are focusing on developing environment-friendly materials that are less toxic and have no health hazards. Small vendors such as Protech Oxyplast, Prism Surface Coatings, Kastus technologies are also focusing on capitalizing the product portfolio that suits domestic demands and requirements. The market has been witnessing a spree of mergers and acquisitions over the past decade. Most manufacturers have adopted waterborne, high solids, powder coatings, and UV cure coatings.



Prominent Vendors

AkzoNobel NV

Sherwin-Williams

Axalta Coating Systems

PPG Industries

RPM International Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors

DSM

3M

Hempel

Jotun

AK Coatings

Ancatt

Autonomic Materials

Diamond Vogel

Specialty Coating System

Silco Tek

Dow Silicon Corporation

NEI Corporation

Clariant

Parker Hannifin

Dupont

Sciessent

SABIC

Polygiene AB

Parx Material NV

Optical Coating Technologies

Acciona

Burke Industrial Coating

Fiberlock Technologies

Flora Coatings LLC

Nano - Carre Deutschland

Aereus Technologies

Protech Oxyplast

Prism Surface Coating

John Desmond Limited

Innovative Chemical Product (ICP) Group

Sono -Tek Corporation

Jamestown Coating Technologies

Weilburger

Kastus Technologies

