The dental consumables market is projected to reach USD 47.4 billion by 2026 from USD 30.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.6%

However, the high cost and limited reimbursements for dental procedures are expected to limit the growth of this market to a certain extent.



Dental Restoration segment to have the largest share in 2020

By type, the dental consumables market is segmented into dental restoration, orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics, finishing & polishing, whitening, infection control, and other consumables.The dental restoration consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the dental consumables market in 2020.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for dental restorative procedures in Asian and South American nations, increasing consumer acceptance of advanced dental technologies, and the growing geriatric population, which has resulted in the increasing demand for dental prosthetic procedures.



The clear aligner segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020

The orthodontic consumables market, by type, is segmented into fixed braces, clear aligners/removable braces, and accessories.In 2020, the clear aligners/removable braces segment accounted for the largest share of the orthodontic consumables market.



This segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Product innovations and growing awareness about the benefits of clear aligners/removable braces, such as easier cleaning of teeth than fixed braces, reduced risk of future gum diseases, and improved oral hygiene, are the key factors driving the adoption of clear aligners/removable braces.



Hospitals & Clinics was the largest end-user for the Dental consumables market in 2020

On the basis of end users, the dental consumables market is segmented into dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and other end users (includes dental academic and research institutes and forensic laboratories).The dental hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the dental consumables market in 2020.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals across the globe, rapid adoption of advanced technologies by small and large dental clinics and hospitals, and rising dental tourism in emerging markets.



Europe dominated the Dental consumables market in 2020

Europe dominated the dental consumables market in 2019, followed by North America and the Asia Pacific. The large share in the global market is attributed to factors such as increasing government support for improving healthcare infrastructure, the need for reducing healthcare costs, and well-established government payers



