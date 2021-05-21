Final terms for bond to be opened 26th March 2021

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                        21st May 2021
                                        Announcement no. 52/2021





Final terms for bond to be opened 26th March 2021

On 26th March 2021, Jyske Realkredit A/S will open a new covered bond (SDO). Final terms for the bond are attached to this announcement.

The full prospectus for the Bond consist of the attached final terms and the previously disclosed ”Base Prospectus for the issue of Covered Bonds (SDO), Mortgage bonds (“RO”) and Mortgage Bonds (RO) and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act (Section 15 Bonds).”, dated February 23th, 2021.

Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit A/S

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

