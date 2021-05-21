Global eGRC (Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance) Markets Report 2021: Increasing Data Breaches have Led to an Increased Need for Data Safety

Dublin, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global eGRC Market (2020-2025) by Component, Deployment, Organization Size, Function, Industry Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global eGRC Market is estimated to be USD 33 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 59.5 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.5%.
Key factors such as rising incidences of data breaches in the organization have led to an increased need for data safety. Moreover, the rising business complexities due to complex transactions have resulted in a need to implement a compliance management system. These factors have led to the growth of the eGRC (enterprise governance, risk, and compliance) market.
The stringent government regulation towards data security and compliance has also been driving the market growth.
However, the eGRC suites' costs, along with the third party risks, are likely to hinder the market growth. Additionally, different countries' dynamic regulatory policy, with no standard regulatory policies, is also expected to deter market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in Risk of Data Breach In Organizations
- Implementation of Stringent Government Regulations towards Data Security
- Increasing Business Complexities
Restraints
- Varying Structure of Regulatory Policies
- Cyber Security and Third-Party Risks
- High Implementation Cost
Opportunities
- Increasing Adoption of Big Data and IoT in GRC Solutions
- Growing Cyber Security Issues in Automotive Industry
- Adoption of Cloud-Based GRC Solutions
Challenges
- Complexity in Installation & Configuration
- Limited Resources and Awareness within Organizations
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are IBM Corporation, LogicManager Inc., MetricStream Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corporation, RSA Security LLC, and Thomson Reuters.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments and growth in market share.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global eGRC Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size.
- The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
