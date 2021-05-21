EMGS: Minutes from 2021 annual general meeting and changes to the board of directors

The annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA ("EMGS" or the "Company") was held today, 21 May 2021 at 10:00 CEST.

All items were resolved in accordance with the board of directors' proposals and the Nomination Committee's recommendations.

Following the AGM, the board of directors of EMGS consists of the following persons:

* Silje Augustson (chairman)

* Mimi K. Berdal

* Petteri Soininen

* Jørgen Westad

The minutes of meeting are attached hereto.



Contact

Anders Eimstad, Chief Financial Officer, +47 948 25 836



About EMGS

EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.









Attachment