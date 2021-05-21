The global fogging machines market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 9% during the period 2020–2026

New York, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fogging Machines Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06074896/?utm_source=GNW

9% during the period 2020–2026.



APAC is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the solid economic growth with rising disposable income, expansion of commercial spaces, and improvements in retail and hospitality industries.



The outbreak of diseases such as Ebola, Swine flu, and COVID-19 has created public awareness and fueled the demand for hygiene and sanitation. The frequent eruption of pandemics or epidemics has forced healthcare systems worldwide to opt for sustainable preventive measures. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 enforced the necessity of sanitation at front centers in domestic, industrial, commercial, and educational facilities. As the epidemic has become virulent, deep surface cleaning with new sanitation protocols has been proposed across facilities. Although fogging machines are widely used for pest control, they excel in virus elimination, enhancing their market during 2020. By utilizing formulas such as the V2 antiviral disinfectant, fogging kills a range of pathogenic viruses within five minutes, thereby leaving the surfaces safe and clean for human contact. It is also proven to be safe in healthcare, medical, and food production facilities. Fogging machines offer sanitation for indoor and outdoor applications for business, making them a potential choice for keeping workplaces free from viruses and germs.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the fogging machines market during the forecast period:

• Onset of Pandemic

• Growth in DIY Activities

• Demand for Electrostatic Fogging

• Increased Demand from Agriculture Industry



The study considers the present scenario of the fogging machines market and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Thermal Fogging Machines Market Segmentation

The global thermal fogging machines market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Thermal foggers are highly preferred for external, outdoor applications, specifically for pest control services. These devices have a significant edge over cold machines due to their low insecticide concentration use, utilizing a low amount of energy and treatment of the same area less time than ULV cold foggers. However, electrostatic devices can act as a leverage for players where they can outplay the competition through versatile and compact electrostatic battery-operated foggers. Electrostatic fogging is comparatively a new technique that has penetrated the market in the last two years. However, they tend to face a considerable threat from conventional electrostatic sprayers owing to their established market.



The global corded fogger machines market is expected to reach approx. USD 4 billion by 2026. Electric-powered fogging machines are used in several industrial and commercial sectors for medium to heavy applications. Cold foggers are the major revenue contributors for electric-powered foggers as they are compact and versatile in operations. Fuel-powered thermal machines are significant for their visual fog. Thermal foggers are likely to contribute to the segment’s growth during the forecast period. However, the sustainable battery-operated technique is gaining momentum in established markets and is expected to capture the share of thermal foggers during the forecast period.



Fogging machines constitute significant disinfection equipment with diverse usage in several industries, including residential, commercial, and contract cleaning. North America and European regions majorly drive the residential segment. Fogging machines in the residential segment are majorly oriented toward disinfecting and pest control in gardens, fences, lawns, and floors. In 2020, the commercial segment was the largest revenue generator for the market, with inevitable application in agriculture, food and beverage, healthcare, and hospitality sectors. Commercial cleaners also have a significant contribution for equipment such as foggers, which have been crucial during the pandemic time. As the demand for professional disinfection increases, EPA-approved disinfectants, fumigation, and fogging machines have also in high demand that has led to the rise in the sale of the equipment.



The global offline fogging machines market is expected to reach over USD 8 billion by 2026. In 2020, the offline segment contributed the highest market revenue to the global fogger machines market. The offline segment expects to sustain its dominance throughout the forecast period with an expected absolute growth of over 66%. Further, with the rise in hygiene concerns, professional contract cleaning services surpassed the pre-COVID-19 growth estimation in 2020. Accordingly, wholesalers, dealers, and distributors are the ideal trade partners for nationwide contract cleaners, where the required levels are frequently significant.



Type

• Thermal Fogging

• Cold Fogging

• Electrostatic Fogging

Power Source

• Corded

o Fuel

o Battery

• Cordless

End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

o Agriculture

o Food & Beverage

o Healthcare

o Hospitality

o Public & Municipality

o Automotive & Manufacturing

o Retail

o Pharmaceutical

o Others

• Contract Cleaning

Distribution

• Online

• Offline



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

The APAC fogging machines market expects to reach approx. USD 3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of approx. 11% during the forecast period. Stringent regulations, sanitization, and increasing hygiene awareness are highly likely to drive the sale of fogging equipment in the region. The implementation of Demand Response (DR) regulations in developed countries such as Japan, Australia, China, and South Korea is also driving the market for battery-powered foggers in this region.

The growth of the fogging machines market share in Europe is mainly supported by the increased business investments, new office construction and other commercial spaces, government spending on infrastructure and transportation, and growth in hospitality supported by the rise in travel and tourism in the region.



By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

Vendors use modern and creative technologies and services in the fogging machines for pest control and expand the business offering to achieve larger market shares. The focus is heavily shifting on the digitization of the fogging market or developing mobile-supporting applications to enhance customer experience. Modern fogging machines are more durable and corrosion-resistant despite changing weather conditions. The demand for sustainable disinfection techniques with the rise in competition from alternative approaches can trigger the sales of battery foggers that can gain significance through online distribution channels. Further, extended sales service, customer support, warranty, ease of accessibility towards replacement parts can determine the level of adoption during the forecast period.



Prominent Vendors

• Curtis Dyna-Fog

• IGEBA

• Vectorfog

• pulsFOG

• PESTWORKER



Other Prominent Vendors

• Dolphy India

• Airofog Machinery

• Vimal Industries

• Fogmaster Corporation

• Idealin Fogging Systems

• IndoSurgicals

• Skan

• SM BURE

• Tomahawk Power

• B&G Cleaning Systems

• HSC ULV Fogger and Disinfection Machinery

• Createch USA

• Nine Group

• Qingdao Saintfine Environmental Technology

• Neptune Fairdeal Products

• KisanKraft

• Scintex

• XPOWER

• Techtronic Industries (TTI)

• White Fog

• Disinfect & Fog

• Streamline Systems

• Agro Technic

• Odin

• Swansoft Machinery



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the fogging machines market?

2. Why is the demand for electrostatic fogging machines increasing?

3. Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Fogging Machines market?

4. Who are the key players in the fog machines market?

5. Which end-user segment is generating the largest demand for fogging machines?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06074896/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________