ESE Partners with Leading Research and Data Analytics Company, Kantar, For Esports Research and Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“we”, “ESE”, or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Kantar – a leading global research agency specializing market research, data analysis and business consulting – to collaborate on the development of market research and strategy in the esports and sim racing industries.



Online racing has made it possible during the coronavirus pandemic to translate well-known and popular races, such as Formula 1 or NASCAR, to the virtual world. This has allowed and encouraged brands from the automotive industry and beyond, which may not have previously been involved in esports, to explore sponsorship and other opportunities in the digital motorsports world. The goal of ESE’s partnership with Kantar is to develop the market research, analysis, tools and strategies that can be offered to, and leveraged by, entrants in the digital motorsports industry, including those from the automotive industry and beyond.

The initial focus of the research is expected to include (i) identifying opportunities and barriers in the gaming and esports world, (ii) understanding digital motorsports specifically, including an analysis of the different games and marketing projects, and probing players’ profiles, and (iii) navigating and obtaining insights into brands in esports and gaming.

Kantar is a data analytics, market research, and business consulting company present in 100 markets around the world, employing more than 20,000 personnel globally. In its research, Kantar has contacted more than 100 million respondents globally and amassed more than 2 billion data profiles.

Michał Mango, Head of Strategy at ESE, commented “The partnership with Kantar increases the operational capability of ESE and brings a data-focused approach to esports and gaming. With Kantar, we can help companies implement more accurate and successful business strategies within the esports industry. This will be supported by a deep analysis of the esports market demographics, sentiments, and preferences. We look forward to working with Kantar to provide clients with highly specialized offerings that are catered to their strategic needs.”

Kamil Michalski, General Manager of Kantar Poland, commented “With the development and importance of the gaming and esports industries, it is natural that Kantar became interested and involved in this topic. We have the ambition to widen our expertise and research presence in this dynamically developing industry, but we also want to actively get engaged into the world of esports through the creation of adequate consulting and marketing solutions. In this situation, our partnership with ESE is a natural step. We are confident, that this cooperation will result in the creation of new products and solutions in the sectors mentioned before.”

About Kantar

Kantar is an international research agency dealing with market research, data analysis, consulting and opinion polling. It operates in over 100 countries around the world, including Poland. Kantar carries out research using both traditional and proven methods, as well as the latest developments in research technology. www.kantar.com

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Capabilities include but are not limited to: physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esports team franchise, K1CK Esports. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia and North America. | www.ese.gg

