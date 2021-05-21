SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) and Encourages Investors With More Than $300,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of 3D Systems Corp. (“3D Systems” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DDD). If you are a shareholder of 3D Systems with more than $300,000 in losses, you should contact the Firm.



On March 1, 2021, 3D Systems issued a press release advising investors that it will delay the filing of its annual report on a Form 10-K. The Company stated that “the delay in filing is primarily related to the presentation of cash flows associated with the divestiture process for its Cimatron and GibbsCam software businesses.” 3D Systems also stated that it had identified “certain internal control deficiencies” and that, as a result, it would “report material weaknesses in internal controls in its fiscal 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K.”

On March 2, 2021, 3D Systems filed a NT-10K with the SEC, stating that its 10-K filing would be delayed for the reasons listed in their March 1, 2021 press release.

On this news, 3D Systems’ stock price fell $7.62 per share, or 19.6%, to close at $31.17 per share on March 2, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company lacked proper internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) as a result, the Company’s public statements about its internal controls were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a shareholder of 3D Systems who purchased 3D Systems securities between May 6, 2020 and March 1, 2021, inclusive, you have until July 8, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. To participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at investigations@lowey.com .

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding 3D Systems should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

