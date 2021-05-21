Worldwide Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Industry to 2026 - Featuring Randox Laboratories, Trivitron Healthcare and Thermo Fisher Scientific Among Others

Dublin, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Based on Product, Test Type, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 4.2% CAGR by 2026. Clinical chemistry analyzers, also known as biochemistry analyzers, are computer-programmed devices used to analyze the sugar and protein levels present in the human body.

These devices provide accurate results in less time as; they possess highly advanced technologies and are designed for such purpose. To determine the clinical conditions such as nutritional state, kidney function, and liver function, clinical chemistry analysis is carried out. The exponential growth of the market is ascribed to the increasing advancements in technology and the rising healthcare industry requirements. The introduction of robust software and upgraded production methods are some of the other factors that are projected to drive the growth of the clinical chemistry analyzers market. The high capital investment required in this field and inadequately skilled laboratory technicians limit the overall market growth.

The reagents segment has the highest share in the clinical chemistry analyzers market based on product. This is due to the presence of a vast collection of reagents in the market, serving various clinics' requirements. Most importantly, the reagents are cost-beneficial, have optimal sensitivity, linearity, and accuracy, which as a result, ensures limited performance variations.



As per the testing type insights, the basic metabolic panels' segment held a commanding share of the clinical chemistry analyzers market. This is ascribed to the increasing occurrence of lifestyle-associated diseases, including diabetes, overweight, and heart stroke. Rising consciousness among the public regarding the significance of point-of-care testing and the benefits of basic metabolic panel testing has led to the increasing acceptance of this test.



As per end-users of the clinical chemistry analyzers, the hospital segment has dominated the end-user segmentation. This is due to the large pool of patients in hospitals, continuous readmissions, and large samples. Additionally, the growing numerous government initiatives focusing on encouraging efficient diagnostic facilities to get faster outcomes and enhance overall efficiency are also likely to responsible for the segment growth.



The North American region has occupied a substantial share of the clinical chemistry analyzers market. The substantial share is ascribed to the rising healthcare spending, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and rising population of the elderly. Moreover, the rising lifestyle-associated diseases are the key reason for the market growth in this region.



The increasing elderly population around the world will positively impact the growth of the clinical chemistry analyzers market. With the rapid increase in the old population, there is an increase in age-related diseases such as hypertension, liver and kidney diseases, and diabetes. The diagnosis and controlling of such diseases are accountable for the rising number of prescriptions for tests such as basic metabolic panel, thyroid function panels, and liver & renal panel. The growing number of chronic illnesses will escalate the demand for the tests prescribed for the diseases' precaution, diagnosis, and treatment.



This report provides the profiles of the major competitors of the clinical chemistry analyzers market, which include: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Mindray Medical International Ltd., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Sysmex Corporation, EKF Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, ELITech Group, Danaher Corporation, BIOBASE Group, and SFRI Medical Diagnostics.



Hence, most people are looking for precaution instead of suffering from a disease, so tests are being taken to diagnose and prevent it. Clinical chemistry analyzers are playing a prominent role in the diagnosis of an increasing number of diseases.

Market trends such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations are provided in this report.

Market share evaluations for the geographical and country-level segments and strategic guidance for the new entrants are presented in this study.

This research helps shareholders identify their competitors better and gain more information to stimulate their business position.

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments latest technological advancements are depicted in this study.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.2.1. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Product: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Reagents

5.3. Analyzers

5.4. Other Products



6. Test Type: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Basic Metabolic Panels

6.3. Liver Panels

6.4. Renal Panels

6.5. Lipid Profiles

6.6. Thyroid Function Panels

6.7. Electrolyte Panels

6.8. Specialty Chemical Tests



7. End-User: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Hospitals and Clinics

7.3. Diagnostic Laboratories

7.4. Research Laboratories & Institutes

7.5. Other End Users



8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments

9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

9.2.2. Product Launches and execution



10. Vendor Profiles

10.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Financial Overview

10.1.3. Product Offerings

10.1.4. Developments

10.1.5. Business Strategy

10.2. Randox Laboratories Ltd.

10.2.1. Overview

10.2.2. Financial Overview

10.2.3. Product Offerings

10.2.4. Developments

10.2.5. Business Strategy

10.3. Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

10.3.1. Overview

10.3.2. Financial Overview

10.3.3. Product Offerings

10.3.4. Developments

10.3.5. Business Strategy

10.4. Mindray Medical International Ltd.

10.4.1. Overview

10.4.2. Financial Overview

10.4.3. Product Offerings

10.4.4. Developments

10.4.5. Business Strategy

10.5. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

10.5.1. Overview

10.5.2. Financial Overview

10.5.3. Product Offerings

10.5.4. Developments

10.5.5. Business Strategy

10.6. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.6.1. Overview

10.6.2. Financial Overview

10.6.3. Product Offerings

10.6.4. Developments

10.6.5. Business Strategy

10.7. HORIBA Ltd.

10.7.1. Overview

10.7.2. Financial Overview

10.7.3. Product Offerings

10.7.4. Developments

10.7.5. Business Strategy

10.8. Sysmex Corporation

10.8.1. Overview

10.8.2. Financial Overview

10.8.3. Product Offerings

10.8.4. Developments

10.8.5. Business Strategy

10.9. EKF Diagnostics

10.9.1. Overview

10.9.2. Financial Overview

10.9.3. Product Offerings

10.9.4. Developments

10.9.5. Business Strategy

10.10. Abbott Laboratories

10.10.1. Overview

10.10.2. Financial Overview

10.10.3. Product Offerings

10.10.4. Developments

10.10.5. Business Strategy



11. Companies to Watch

11.1. ELITech Group

11.1.1. Overview

11.1.2. Products & Services

11.1.3. Business Strategy

11.2. Danaher Corporation

11.2.1. Overview

11.2.2. Products & Services

11.2.3. Business Strategy

11.3. BIOBASE Group

11.3.1. Overview

11.3.2. Products & Services

11.3.3. Business Strategy

11.4. SFRI Medical Diagnostics

11.4.1. Overview

11.4.2. Products & Services

11.4.3. Business Strategy



12. Analyst Opinion



13. Annexure

13.1. Report Scope

13.2. Market Definitions

13.3. Research Methodology

13.3.1. Data Collation and In-house Estimation

13.3.2. Market Triangulation

13.3.3. Forecasting

13.4. Report Assumptions

13.5. Declarations

13.6. Stakeholders

13.7. Abbreviations



