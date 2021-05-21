Jyske Realkredit A/S, Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Lyngby, DENMARK

Jyske Realkredit A/S, Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21st May 2021

Disclosure 53/ 2021

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in compliance with the EU Commission Market Abuse Regulation. Further details are included in the attachments.

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails

