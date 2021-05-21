The e-learning market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during 2020–2026

New York, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "E-learning Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05289135/?utm_source=GNW





The online learning market is likely to witness an absolute growth of about 110% by 2026. The online education market and content delivery is seeing a paradigm shift from content delivery to interactive learning platforms, language training, functional skill development, proficiency testing, and higher education pedagogy, video streaming of classes to corporate training, talent management, and e-governance. The increasing focus on m-learning, deployment of augmented reality, and cloud infrastructure adoption for hosting applications to derive scalability will create lucrative opportunities for leading online education companies in the market.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the e-learning market during the forecast period:

• Growth of Blended Learning in Education Technology

• Increasing VR & AR Applications in E-learning

• Need for Strong Workforce Skills Boosting E-learning Market

• Digital Transformation in Learning and Training



The report considers the present scenario of the e-learning market and its market dynamics for 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



E-Learning Market Segmentation

The global e-learning market research report includes a detailed segmentation by delivery mode, learning mode, function type, end-user, geography. The packaged content segment occupied around 58% of the e-learning market share in 2020. Private institutional interest toward gamification is on the rise as the vendors are trying to improve the competitive edge of their pedagogy over the conventional methods. The demand for e-learning as a packaged content increases, mainly due to the desire to acquire skills amongst corporates. For instance, the increasing demand for skills in the tech industry such as virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and big data is propelling the adoption of this mode of delivery in the corporate e-learning market. Over the past few years, this has led several vendors to grow and expand their businesses significantly. For instance, Pluralsight, a tech e-learning provider, is one of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. The packaged e-learning content market will continue to grow as corporates’ requirement rises and needs more agility.



The self-paced segment is expected to maintain its dominance, witnessing an incremental growth of over USD 139 billion during the forecast period. Europe, Russia, and the UK have emerged as the major consumers of self-paced e-learning modes over the last decade. The self-paced e-learning segment in countries such as Myanmar, Mongolia, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Laos, Nepal, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Senegal, Uganda, Mauritius, Mali, Slovakia, Namibia, and Lithuania are expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% during the period 2020–2026. About 72.78% of adults consider themselves lifelong learners, creating tremendous growth opportunities for online education companies in the market during the forecast period.



The training segment is projected to witness an absolute growth of approximately 104% by 2026. Computer-based training is a new-age learning method that uses special training programs designed for different tasks. Web-based training is a subset of computer-based training and is made available on the internet through web technologies. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic propelled the demand for these modes of learning in the global market. Vendors leveraged this demand to expand their product portfolios and widen their customer reach. Training professional, governmental-related, and academic was estimated at around USD 134 billion in 2020.



The corporate segment will record an absolute growth of approximately 134% during the forecast period. As the COVID-19 pandemic caused the changes in work culture and regulations to become more widespread and permanent, learning and development specialists have taken corporate e-learning as their strategy to empower and train their employees. Players focus on deploying cost-effective, efficient, and time-saving cloud-based solutions to gain a larger share in the corporate training segment.



Segmentation by Delivery Mode

• Packaged Content

• LMS

• Others

Segmentation by Learning Mode

• Self-paced

• Instructor-led

Segmentation by Function Type

• Training

• Testing

Segmentation by End-user

• K-12

• Higher Education

• Corporates

• Government

• Vocational



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

The North America e-learning market is expected to post an incremental growth of over USD 62 billion during the forecast period. The corporate sector is expected to remain the largest segment in the North American market. The e-learning market in the US is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the period. The US is the largest self-paced learning market globally, with the potential to radically influence the prospects in the industry. Together, public and private investments constitute an annual flow of about USD 1.3 trillion into the country’s education system. A significant amount of it is channelized to improve the effectiveness of conventional learning and training methods.



Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Nordics

o Spain

o Italy

o Russia

o Benelux

• APAC

o China

o South Korea

o Japan

o Australia

o India

o Singapore

o Indonesia

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Chile

• Middle East & Africa

o GCC

o South Africa



E-Learning Market Vendor Landscape

Vendors offer highly customizable platforms that can enable instructors to customize content dynamically as per the end-user requirements. Setting the price right to effectively gauge and capture the marginal utility of the potential consumer is another strategic challenge for vendors in the market. While freemium offerings with attractive short-term subscription pricing can help players garner a large customer base, continuous investments in product development, especially through gamified and contextualized interfaces, can help them engage and retain the learning audience.



Key Vendors

• Apollo Education Group

• Blackboard

• British Council

• Oracle

• Pearson

• Aptara

• Adobe

• Skillsoft

• NIIT



Other Prominent Vendors

• Cisco

• Instructure

• GP Strategies

• Thomson Reuters

• Docebo

• McGraw Hill

• Desire2Learn

• Edmodo

• Cengage

• Macmillan Education

• Cornerstone

• Educomp

• Cogna Educacao

• Telefonica

• edX

• Estacio

• Coursera

• SAP Litmos

• Open Education

• Veduca

• LinkedIn (Microsoft)

• Simplilearn

• Think & Learn (BYJU’S)

• upGrad

• LeQuest

• FutureLearn

• L2P (Learn 2 Play)

• Chegg

• Bright Little Labs

• Aula Education

• WhiteHat Security

• Blinkist

• Age of Learning

• Learnetic

• Elearn Australia

• 360Learning

• Udemy

• Skillshare

• Udacity

• Pluralsight

• Alison

• Babbel

• Treehouse

• Unacademy

• Duolingo

• Tracxn Technologies

• IGNOU



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the e-learning market?

2. What is the growth of the e-learning market by virtual classroom technology?

3. Which are the major companies operating in the e-learning landscape?

4. What is the growth of the e-learning market in India?

5. What are the key factors driving the growth of the e-learning market?

6. How is COVID-19 expected to impact the demand for e-learning?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05289135/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________