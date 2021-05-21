Green Star Products Releases COVID-19 Efficacy Data

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Star Products, Inc.’s (US OTC: GSPI) new president, Kristy Hunt, today released the successful Viro Spectrum Shield (VSS) efficacy data concerning the COVID-19 virus. More importantly, President Hunt has decided to release, for the first time, the credentials of the Federally Accredited Laboratory that completed the testing program because of the dire situation in India, the Philippines, and some countries in South America, including Brazil.

President Hunt has initiated a humanitarian program to deliver thousands of bottles of Viro Spectrum Shield (VSS) to help people in these affected countries at no cost to them. In order to move forward with her program and fast track the delivery of Viro Spectrum Shield, through humanitarian channels, it is now necessary to establish the credentials of the testing facility and provide their results.

The successful efficacy testing was completed by the renowned Midwest Research Institute (MRIGlobal.org) a United States Federally Accredited Laboratory, which also runs operations for the U. S. Department of Defense and U. S. Department of Energy.

MRIGlobal's objective in 2020 was to determine if Viro Spectrum Shield had the ability to inhibit cellular infection in vitro by SARS-CoV-2 virus (the virus for COVID-19). The multifaceted testing program included: a) using Viro Spectrum Shield as a preventative before infection, b) as a treatment after infection, c) at a variety of different doses down to 10% strength, and d) test and report on toxicity. The results indicated an efficacy of 99.9% of VSS as a pre-treatment, and 93% efficacy after infection. Even at low dosage levels VSS had efficacy. VSS was reported as non-toxic under in vitro conditions. The final conclusion of the MRIGlobal report was that in vitro Viro Spectrum Shield inhibits SARS-CoV-2. (See attached Official MRIGlobal Statement Report Information).

Human Volunteer Testing: Simultaneous with the MRIGlobal testing program, throughout the year 2020 and into 2021, extremely sick human volunteers, many of whom tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus decided to take VSS with the following results:

- All VSS testing volunteers recovered quickly from their painful symptoms and respiratory problems, many within 24 to 48 hours.

-No VSS testing volunteers required hospitalization or died. No one experienced any side effects or negative reactions. See testimonials at https://vssmt.net/

VSS had been tested before by MRIGlobal. In 2009, MRIGlobal also completed successful testing on the "PEY" (now called Viro Spectrum Shield) antiviral formula against three additional infectious viruses, specifically A/H1N1, A/H2N3, and B/H2N3. MRIGlobal’s research found VSS to have efficacy against all three viruses. All testing was paid by private funding.

Ms. Hunt has donated the first 1000 bottles, free of charge, through her nonprofit organization Kristy Hunt Homeopathic Research Foundation ( https://khhrf.com/ ). The bottles were paid for through donations to the nonprofit organization and will be distributed through Green Star Products’ distribution channels. Also, Biotech Research, LLC, the manufacturer of Viro Spectrum Shield, played an important role by making these bottles available to the foundation at a very low cost.

A&P Distributors LLC ( https://www.apdistributor.com/ ), with headquarters in the Metro Center of Manila in the Philippines and Hawaii is also playing a key role in this humanitarian effort and has major clients and distributors in 23 Pacific Rim countries. Please see press release dated April 29, 2021, titled “GreenStar Products Signs Distribution Contract for Pacific Rim Countries. ( https://gspiusa.com/press-release )

VIRO SPECTRUM SHIELD is a blend of natural herbs (flavonoids and ligands) and ascorbic acid in a vegan capsule. VSS contains no caffeine, fillers, yeast, artificial flavors or colors, or added sodium. Kosher Certified. 500 mg per capsule. VSS is classified as a dietary supplement, therefore it does not need FDA approval. See https://vssmt.net/ for more information and testimonials (use coupon code PR521 at check out).

