The Global Li fi Market is expected to grow by $ 4.98 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 67% during the forecast period

Our report on the Li-Fi market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by faster and safer data transfer and IoT enabled by Li-Fi. In addition, faster and safer data transfer is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The Li-Fi market analysis includes end-user and application segments and geographic landscape.



The Li-Fi market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Retail

• Consumer electronics

• Automotive and transportation

• Healthcare

• Others



By Application

• Indoor networking

• LBS

• In-flight communication and entertainment

• Underwater communication

• Intelligent traffic systems



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the availability of greater bandwidth as one of the prime reasons driving the Li-Fi market growth during the next few years. Also, the availability of greater bandwidth will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on Li-Fi market covers the following areas:

• Li-fi market sizing

• Li-fi market forecast

• Li-fi market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Li-Fi market vendors that include Acuity Brands Inc., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, KYOCERA SLD Laser Inc., Lucibel SA, LVX System of Companies, Oledcomm, pureLiFi Ltd., Signify NV, and Velmenni OU. Also, the Li-Fi market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

