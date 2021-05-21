The Global Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market is expected to grow by $ 3.08 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period

New York, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05952983/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the advanced lead-acid battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of advanced lead batteries in the emerging golf cart market, the development of efficient battery technologies, and the rising inclusion of renewables in the energy mix. In addition, the growing adoption of advanced lead batteries in the emerging golf cart market is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The advanced lead-acid battery market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The advanced lead-acid battery market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Automotive

• Stationary

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• EMEA

• Americas



This study identifies the increased adoption of microgrids as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced lead-acid battery market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing collaborations between vendors, and grid structure changes spurring the demand for energy storage will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading advanced lead-acid battery market vendors that include AHCZS, Clarios, Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., and The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd. Also, the advanced lead-acid battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

