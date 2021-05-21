The Disposable Gloves Market is expected to grow by $ 1.60 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period

New York, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Disposable Gloves Market in US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893442/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the disposable gloves market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid spread of coronavirus, rising number of surgical procedures, and hygiene and safety concerns to prevent hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). In addition, the rapid spread of coronavirus is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The disposable gloves market in US analysis includes the distribution channel and application segments.



The disposable gloves market in US is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Application

• Medical

• Non-medical



This study identifies the growing product innovation as one of the prime reasons driving the disposable gloves market in US growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing preference for powder-free gloves and the focus on providing anti-microbial technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on disposable gloves market in US covers the following areas:

• Disposable gloves market sizing in US

• Disposable gloves market forecast in US

• Disposable gloves market industry analysis in US



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading disposable gloves market vendors in US that include AMMEX Corp., Ansell Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., Dynarex Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Semperit AG Holding, Smith & Nephew plc, Supermax Corp. Berhad, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Top Glove Corp. Bhd. Also, the disposable gloves market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

