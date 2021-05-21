Insights on the Commercial Cooking Equipment Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial cooking equipment Market by Product Type and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global commercial cooking equipment market was valued at $10,680.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $12,948.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2027.



Commercial cooking equipment provides ease of food preparation in addition to food safety in commercial kitchens. Commercial cooking equipment majorly consist of braising pans, kettles, cook chill system, oven, and fryers, which are used to cook food products for commercial purposes. These equipment are widely adopted in caterings, full-service restaurants, quick service restaurants, for preparation and storage of various cuisines. Rise in business-related travel and increase in number of food joints such as hotels & restaurants are the major factors that fuel the growth of the food service industry, which, in turn, drives the demand for commercial cooking equipment.



Innovations in commercial cooking equipment boost the adoption of commercial cooking equipment worldwide. Moreover, shift toward modular kitchens with advanced features propels the demand for cooking commercial cooking equipment. However, the negative impact of the COVID-19 on the food service industry has hampered the sales of commercial cooking equipment market. On the contrary, surge in demand for energy-efficient & cost-effective products, rise in trend of cloud kitchen, and increase in demand for bespoke units are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the growth of the commercial cooking equipment market during the forecast period.



The global commercial cooking equipment market is segmented into product type, end use, and region. By product type, it is classified into braising pans/tilting skillets, broilers/charbroilers/grills/griddles, cook-chill systems, fryers cookers. ranges, kettles , steamers, ovens, and others. Depending on end use, it is divided into full-service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and catering. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, South Africa , Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).



The major players profiled in this report include DUKe Manufacturing Co. Inc., Electrolux, Dover Corporation, Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Inc., Ali Group S.r.l., Welbilt, Inc., Middleby Corporation, Alto-Shaam, Inc., Comstock-Castle Stove Co., Inc., and Atosa USA,. Inc.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global commercial cooking equipment market from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in four major regions are mapped on the basis of their market share.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, end use, and growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key finding of the study

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top Impacting factors

3.5. COVID-19 impact on commercial cooking equipment market

3.5.1. Multiple scenario

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Expansion of the food service industry

3.6.1.2. Rise in number of quick service restaurants

3.6.1.3. Product Innovation

3.6.2. Restraint

3.6.2.1. Impact of the COVID-19

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Surge in demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective products

3.6.3.2. Rise in trend of cloud kitchen

3.6.3.3. Increase in demand for bespoke units



CHAPTER 4: COMMERCIAL COOKING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE



CHAPTER 5: COMMERCIAL COOKING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USE



CHAPTER 6: COMMERCIAL COOKING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

7.1. Top player positioning

7.2. Top winning strategies

7.3. Product mapping

7.4. Competitive dashboard

7.5. Competitive heatmap

7.6. Key developments

7.6.1. Acquisition

7.6.2. Business Expansion

7.6.3. Collaboration

7.6.4. Product Launch



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. ALI GROUP S. R. L. A SOCIO UNICO

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Key executives

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Operating business segments

8.1.5. Product portfolio

8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. ALTO-SHAAM, INC.,

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Key executives

8.2.3. Company snapshot

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. ATOSA USA, INC.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Product portfolio

8.3.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. COMSTOCK-CASTLE STOVE CO., INC.,

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Product portfolio

8.5. DOVER CORPORATION

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Key executives

8.5.3. Company snapshot

8.5.4. Operating business segments

8.5.5. Product portfolio

8.5.6. Business performance

8.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. DUKE MANUFACTURING CO. INC.,

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Key executives

8.6.3. Company snapshot

8.6.4. Operating business segments

8.6.5. Product portfolio

8.7. ELECTROLUX

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Key Executive

8.7.3. Company snapshot

8.7.4. Operating business segments

8.7.5. Product portfolio

8.7.6. R&D expenditure

8.7.7. Business performance

8.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS (ITW), INC.,

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Key executives

8.8.3. Company snapshot

8.8.4. Operating business segments

8.8.5. Product portfolio

8.8.6. Business performance

8.8.7. R&D Expenditure

8.9. MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Key executives

8.9.3. Company snapshot

8.9.4. Operating business segments

8.9.5. Product portfolio

8.9.6. Business performance

8.9.7. R&D expenditure

8.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. WELBILT, INC.

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Key executives

8.10.3. Company snapshot

8.10.4. Operating business segments

8.10.5. Product portfolio

8.10.6. R&D expenditure

8.10.7. Business performance

8.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments



