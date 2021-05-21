TSO Certification for the World’s First Multicore Smart Multi-Function Display

Montreal, Canada, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Electronics announced today that its Smart Multi-Function Display (SMFD) MFD-3068 has received Canadian Technical Standing Order (CAN TSO) authorization by Transport Canada.



The 6 x 8-in MFD-3068 is the latest display from CMC and part of the same family of products as the recently certified multicore PU-3000 avionics computer. The display’s unique open architecture platform allows customers to retain their intellectual property by implementing their own applications using CMC’s comprehensive Software Development Kit (SDK). A combination of customer developed and CMC developed software including primary flight display, navigation display, synthetic vision system, flight management applications can be hosted on the unit simultaneously. The display can host software applications developed to various Design Assurance Levels, up to DAL A.

Built to meet the most stringent requirements, the MFD-3068 is an ideal solution for both the retrofit and line-fit markets and is targeted to be installed in fixed or rotary-wing aircraft operating in harsh environmental conditions. The display offers superb optical quality, high graphics performance, true 8-bit colour rendition with optical performance stabilized over its design life-time and its extended operating temperature envelope.

“A solution already chosen by a major European helicopter manufacturer and aircraft OEMs, this display delivers high integrity, scalability and the cost-effectiveness that aviation has been waiting for. Our solution offers operators a way to avoid large capital investments with a first-rate option to extend the life of their platforms”, said Brad Nolen, Vice President, Sales and Marketing.

The new SMFD offers high-performance multicore processing capability and an unrivaled set of interfaces. It supports analog, commercial serial interface standards as well as MIL-STD-1553. Additionally, a single SMFD can drive other displays, as well as digital HUDs, leading to an overall avionics solution that requires less space and weight in the aircraft.

Its open architecture platform features next-generation middleware built with non-proprietary industry standards for the partitioning of applications (ARINC-653) and the INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multi-Core Real-Time Operating Systems (RTOS) from Green Hills Software.

About CMC Electronics

CMC Electronics (www.cmcelectronics.ca) has achieved an international reputation for innovation and excellence in the design and manufacture of innovative cockpit systems integration, avionics and display solutions for the military and commercial aviation markets. Based in Montreal, Canada, the company has facilities in Canada and in the USA serving its customers worldwide.

Manager, Marketing Communications and Public Relations

CMC Electronics

514-748-3113

marie-helene.emond@cmcelectronics.ca