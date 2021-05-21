Intema Enhances Board of Directors With Two New Appointments

English French

MONTREAL, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Marc Brassard and Philip Nolan to its Board of Directors.

Marc Brassard is a capital market professional with over 13 years of experience. He is currently President of Castellum Capital Inc. He was previously Executive Director at CIBC Global Markets, where he was market leader from 2016 to 2021. Prior to that, he was Vice-President, Financial Products at BMO Capital Markets, where he was responsible for structured products sales in Quebec from 2010 to 2016. Marc is a CFA Charterholder and has a Bachelor of Finance degree from Laval University.

Philip Nolan is a lawyer with over thirty years of experience. His practice is mainly focused on tax and estate planning for high net worth individuals, tax litigation and business law. In 1987 he joined the firm of Lavery de Billy as a student, where he eventually became partner and practised tax and business law until 2019. Since leaving Lavery, Philip continues to practise tax law, and is also engaging in investment opportunities. In 2001 he joined the Board of Directors of Imaflex Inc. where he is currently a member of the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee. He was also a member of the Board of Clifton Star Resources Inc. from 2008 until 2016 when it was acquired by another public company. Philip obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Administrative and Commercial studies from the University of Western Ontario (King’s University College) and a Bachelor of Law degree from the Université de Montréal. He was called to the Quebec Bar in 1989.

“We are very pleased that Marc and Philip have agreed to join our board of directors, and I look forward to serving with each of them in the coming year,” said Laurent Benezra, President and CEO of Intema. “Their vast knowledge of capital markets and the Canadian regulatory framework will allow us to enhance our own governance processes as our company pursues its expansion by acquisition in the esports and iGaming sectors.”

Intema Solutions Inc. is the world’s emerging leader in the esports and iGaming industry. Our mission is to bring the excitement of esports betting to the entire world through fully licensed, safe and secure online platforms. Our ecosystem consists of subsidiaries in esports, iGaming, product branding, digital advertising and marketing campaign design that are all complementary drivers of our future revenue growth. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.ca

On the retail side HypeX.gg is an esports tournament and social platform. On the commercial side HypeX is a next-gen advertising platform specializing in endemic and non-endemic advertising opportunities. HypeX has refined esports demand into three major categories of individuals: Athletes, Audience members and Content creators. By designing functionality and incentive to appeal to these three categories, HypeX creates seamless advertising opportunities for retail brands, organizations and companies. Within these engagements HypeX is able to elicit specific consumer behaviours on behalf of the brand, offering a significantly greater return on investment on their advertising budget. In addition to having 50,000 users, HypeX has run tournaments and established partnerships with over 20 different brands and organizations internationally. hypex.gg

Advertiise is an advertising marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of new and unique advertising opportunities as well as existing traditional advertising inventory across all advertising mediums. It was a first mover in peer-to-peer advertising marketplace development and continues to advance innovative measures to evolve the advertising industry via ledger-based blockchain and AI technology. Advertiise is dedicated to the expansion and democratization of advertising opportunities on a local, regional and global level and is the 'Home of Advertising Space.' advertiise.com

TheSMACK.gg is a B2B and B2C provider of esports-related products and services enabling retail brands as well as individuals, to participate in endemic and non-endemic advertising opportunities. TheSMACK.gg retail service line includes product branding, digital advertising and marketing campaign design. With access to a wide range of assets, we can be sure to increase your brand engagement and equity all within niche gaming demographics. TheSMACK.gg

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the projected financial performance of the Corporation; the expected development of the Corporation’s business and projects; execution of the Corporation’s vision and growth strategy; sources and availability of financing for the Corporation’s projects; renewal of the Corporation’s current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements, are forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon what management of the Corporation believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Laurent Benezra

514-861-1881

info@intema.ca

Alain Béland

514-947-5784

alain@intema.ca