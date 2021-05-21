Goodfood Announces the Upcoming Departure of its Chief Technology Officer

English French

MONTREAL, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD), a leading online grocery company in Canada, announced today that Raghu Mocharla is stepping down from his role as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Mocharla’s departure will be effective July 1, 2021, as he works with the Goodfood management team to ensure a seamless transition. Goodfood has initiated an executive search to identify his replacement.



"On behalf of Goodfood’s board, executive team, and employees, I would like to thank Raghu for his valuable contributions to the Company. We have worked closely together to transform Goodfood’s technology strategy and enhance our technological platform to world-class level. It has been a pleasure to work alongside Raghu and put Goodfood on the path of becoming a leading grocery technology Company. Our strong and deep team will continue to execute our technology plan as we further build and position Goodfood to take advantage of the opportunities ahead of us," said Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of Goodfood.

“It has been a great privilege to help build and work with such a talented team at Goodfood. I am grateful for my time at the Company, and I am very pleased to have helped Goodfood progress to an exciting stage of its technological evolution. My belief in the future of Goodfood is stronger than ever and I will remain a customer and strong advocate for the Company. I am confident the team will continue to build on the excellent work we did together and develop leading-edge technologies to cement Goodfood’s leadership in online grocery,” said Mr. Mocharla.

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. Goodfood’s vision is to be in every kitchen every day by enabling users to complete their grocery shopping and meal planning in a few minutes. Goodfood clients have access to a unique selection of online products as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct-to-consumer infrastructure and technology that eliminate food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s main production facility and administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with five additional production facilities located in the provinces of Québec, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. A seventh production facility located in the province of Ontario is currently under construction. As at February 28, 2021, Goodfood had 319,000 active subscribers. www.makegoodfood.ca

