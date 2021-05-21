The Global Yoga Accessories Market is expected to grow by $ 4.99 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

New York, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Yoga Accessories Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741952/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on yoga accessories market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the product premiumization in yoga accessories and growing number of yoga practitioners. In addition, product premiumization in yoga accessories is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The yoga accessories market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment, and geographic landscape.



The yoga accessories market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Yoga mats

• Yoga straps

• Yoga blocks

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the wellness initiatives of government and corporate agenciesas one of the prime reasons driving the yoga accessories market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on yoga accessories market covers the following areas:

• Yoga accessories market sizing

• Yoga accessories market forecast

• Yoga accessories market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading yoga accessories market vendors that include adidas AG, Barefoot Yoga Co., Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc., JadeYoga, La Vie Boheme Yoga, Liforme Ltd., lululemon athletica Inc., Manduka LLC, Sequential Brands Group Inc., and Yoga Direct LLC. Also, the yoga accessories market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

