The Global Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market is expected to grow by $ 964.09 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

09 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Our report on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of collaborative environment in educational institutions, rising adoption of STEM toys as teaching aids, and strong growth in online sales. In addition, the growth of collaborative environment in educational institutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the introduction of subscription services for stem toys as one of the prime reasons driving the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of coding robot toys and the rising application of ai in stem toys will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market vendors that include Elenco Electronics Inc., Hasbro Inc., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, Ravensburger AG, Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd., and Spin Master Corp. Also, the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

