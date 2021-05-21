Global Smart Buildings Sector Report 2021 and the Operators' Role in the IoT Featuring Actility, Objenious, Telefonica, Telia, Vodafone, & Wattsense

Dublin, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Operators' Role in the IoT for Smart Buildings Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Operators have an opportunity to provide integrated solutions in the smart buildings sector, but they need to develop technical and commercial capabilities in order to enter the market.

Operators are attracted to the smart buildings sector because they can provide end-to-end solutions. However, the market is complex, and operators must understand customers' requirements and develop the right channels to market.

This report provides:

  • An overview of the role that operators can play in the smart buildings sector
  • Analysis of the key challenges and opportunities for operators in the smart buildings sector
  • Recommendations for operators that are developing smart buildings propositions
  • Case studies of operator and non-operator activity in the smart buildings sector.

Companies Mentioned

  • Actility
  • Objenious (Bouygues Telecom)
  • Telefonica
  • Telia
  • Vodafone
  • Wattsense

