The Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market is expected to grow by $ 2.51 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period

Our report on automotive diagnostic scan tools market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of vehicle workshops, increased adoption of electronics in modern vehicles, and governing bodies mandating safety regulations. In addition, rising number of vehicle workshops is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive diagnostic scan tools market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive diagnostic scan tools market is segmented as below:

By Product

• PC-based tools

• Hand-held tools



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the development of integrated vehicle health management as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive diagnostic scan tools market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of self-healing cars and smartphone connectivity with automotive diagnostic scan tools will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive diagnostic scan tools market covers the following areas:

• Automotive diagnostic scan tools market sizing

• Automotive diagnostic scan tools market forecast

• Automotive diagnostic scan tools market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive diagnostic scan tools market vendors that include ACTIA Group, AVL DiTEST GmbH, CarMD.com Corp., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Snap-on Inc., and Softing AG. Also, the automotive diagnostic scan tools market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

