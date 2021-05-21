The Global Alkyd Resin Market is expected to grow by 223.32 th MT during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period

New York, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alkyd Resin Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05622912/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on alkyd resin market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the superior properties of alkyd resins and growing demand for alkyd resins in the construction industry. In addition, superior properties of alkyd resins is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The alkyd resin market analysis include application segment and geographic landscape.



The alkyd resin market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Architectural

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand for paints and coatings as one of the prime reasons driving the alkyd resin market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on alkyd resin market covers the following areas:

• Alkyd resin market sizing

• Alkyd resin market forecast

• Alkyd resin market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading alkyd resin market vendors that include Akzo Nobel NV, Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Eternal Materials Corp. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Polynt Spa, Solvay SA, and Synthomer Plc. Also, the alkyd resin market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

