Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKS 26 0216

Series RIKB 24 0415RIKS 26 0216
Settlement Date 05/26/202105/26/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,220700
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.200/2.790108.725/-0.328
Total Number of Bids Received 186
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 6,380850
Total Number of Successful Bids 155
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 155
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.200/2.790108.725/-0.328
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.350/2.740108.845/-0.352
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.200/2.790108.725/-0.328
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.249/2.770108.766/-0.336
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.350/2.740108.845/-0.352
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 99.121/2.820108.600/-0.303
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.231/2.780108.737/-0.330
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.221.21