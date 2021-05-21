|Series
|RIKB 24 0415
|RIKS 26 0216
|Settlement Date
|05/26/2021
|05/26/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|5,220
|700
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|99.200
|/
|2.790
|108.725
|/
|-0.328
|Total Number of Bids Received
|18
|6
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|6,380
|850
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|15
|5
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|15
|5
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|99.200
|/
|2.790
|108.725
|/
|-0.328
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|99.350
|/
|2.740
|108.845
|/
|-0.352
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|99.200
|/
|2.790
|108.725
|/
|-0.328
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|99.249
|/
|2.770
|108.766
|/
|-0.336
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.350
|/
|2.740
|108.845
|/
|-0.352
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.121
|/
|2.820
|108.600
|/
|-0.303
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|99.231
|/
|2.780
|108.737
|/
|-0.330
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.22
|1.21
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKS 26 0216
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND