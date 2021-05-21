The Global Automotive Bumpers Market is expected to grow by $ 3.07 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period

New York, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Bumpers Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05566292/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive bumpers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the integration of sensors in automotive bumpers, government regulations pertaining to vehicle bumpers, and the benefits of using automotive bumpers. In addition, the integration of sensors in automotive bumpers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive bumpers market analysis includes material and application segments and geographic landscape.



The automotive bumpers market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Plastic

• Others



By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the changes in recycling standards as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive bumpers market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of bumper airbag systems and the development of smart automotive bumpers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive bumpers market covers the following areas:

• Automotive bumpers market sizing

• Automotive bumpers market forecast

• Automotive bumpers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive bumpers market vendors that include Benteler International AG, COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE, Fab Fours Inc., FLEX-N-GATE Corp., Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., SMP Deutschland GmbH, Toray Industries Inc., and Toyota Motor Corp. Also, the automotive bumpers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

