The Decorative Laminates Market is expected to grow by $ 1.18 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period

Our report on decorative laminates market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the product innovations and new designs and changing lifestyles leading to increasing demand for modular kitchens and consumer spending on home interiors. In addition, product innovations and new designs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The decorative laminates market in US analysis include product segment and application segment.



The decorative laminates market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

• LPL

• HPL

• Edgebranding



By Application

• Furniture and cabinets

• Flooring

• Wall panels

• Others



This study identifies the increase in construction activitiesas one of the prime reasons driving the decorative laminates market in US growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on decorative laminates market in US covers the following areas:

• Decorative laminates market in US sizing

• Decorative laminates market in US forecast

• Decorative laminates market in US industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading decorative laminates market in US vendors that include Arclin Inc., Funder America Inc., Olon Industries Inc., Panolam Industries International Inc., Patrick Industries Inc., RENOLIT SE, Roseburg Forest Products Co., Synthomer Plc, Uniboard Canada Inc., and Wilsonart LLC. Also, the decorative laminates market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

