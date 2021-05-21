The Global Animal Health Diagnostics Market is expected to grow by USD 1.78 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period

New York, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Animal Health Diagnostics Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445337/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the animal health diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising awareness about zoonotic diseases and the increasing dependency on livestock products. In addition, rising awareness about zoonotic diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The animal health diagnostics market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The animal health diagnostics market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Livestock

• Companion



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increase in pet humanization as one of the prime reasons driving the animal health diagnostics market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on animal health diagnostics market covers the following areas:

• Animal health diagnostics market sizing

• Animal health diagnostics market forecast

• Animal health diagnostics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading animal health diagnostics market vendors that include BioNote Inc., Heska Corp., Id Vet India Pty Ltd., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., SWISSAVANS AG, Teco Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Virbac, and Zoetis Inc. Also, the animal health diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

