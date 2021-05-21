Technology Minerals Appoint New Non-Executive Director Prior to Listing

LONDON, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology Minerals Limited have announced the appointment of Non-Executive Director Natasha Allden to the board prior to their upcoming IPO.



Ms Allden is the founder and CEO of MULTIPLY, a technology company focused on the commercialisation of technology transfer programmes to multiply value. Bringing 20 years of experience in business development, innovation and government relations, Allden is joining the board of Recylus, a company within the Technology Minerals Group.

Robin Brundle, CEO, “We are delighted to welcome Natasha to our team and we are sure that Natasha’s considerable experience in the Tech Sector will add value throughout the Group.”

She is another addition to Technology Minerals board, joining the likes of Robin Brundle, ex Managing Director of Aston Martin Racing, to advise the growing business on future growth.

Technology Minerals, due to IPO imminently, has raised significant funds over the past 12 months to create working capital for the group. Focused on creating a circular economy for battery metals, crucial to the rollout and sustainability of EV mass adoption, Technology Minerals will be the first and only UK company to extract the raw materials required for Li-ion Battery cathodes and then help solve the ecological issue of spent Li-ion batteries by recycling them for reuse by battery manufacturers.

The group comprises several battery metals exploration & development projects, strategically spread between the US/Europe and Africa, in order to meet the upcoming demand, and forecast shortages of Nickel & Cobalt. For more details on Technology Minerals' upcoming IPO, visit their website .